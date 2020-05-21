At 90, Lajos Rimai’s eyesight and hearing are failing, but his mind and curiosity remain enduringly strong. From scientific discoveries to the impending presidential election, Rimai wants to know how things turn out.
Stuck in quarantine since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, the retired physicist who lives in Touchmark, an assisted living facility in Bend, recently embarked on a writing project that he considers more of a paper than a book.
The project evolved from a discussion group Rimai formed with two other residents also interested in science, and when it was suggested Rimai give a presentation on physics, son-in-law Larry Weinberg, of Bend, helped him put together a PowerPoint presentation. Then the need for social distancing arose.
“There was not much for me to do to keep my morale up, even before the coronavirus, being in this retirement,” Rimai said by phone last week. “I had to find something to do to keep me interested, and that’s why I thought that I’ll try to put together a paper about the way I look at science, not thinking about publication or letting other people know. It was for my own entertainment. It became even more important with the coronavirus isolation.”
With technical assistance and editing by Weinberg, “Puzzles and Mysteries of Physics in Everyday Life: Adventures in Quantum Mechanics” was born. It looks at practical applications of physics through 181 large-print pages, in sections such as “The p-n junction and semiconductor devices” and “Light Emitting Diodes, Diode Lasers and lasers in general.”
“I’m interested, especially, in the parts of physics that I never got the chance to work with, and some of what I put into this paper has to do with my understanding of some of those things,” said Rimai, who worked for the Ford Motor Company for much of his career.
The responses from those who have read it so far have been favorable, though possibly biased, Rimai said. You can judge for yourself at quantummysteries.com, where it’s posted for free in Word and PDF formats.
Sharing it online was the idea of one of Rimai’s three daughters, Claudia Rimai, wife of Weinberg.
“The thought came into my daughter, not to me, that if I would agree, we could put it on the website,” Lajos Rimai said. “If somebody stumbles on to it, and might have some interest, that’s a random possibility.”
Rimai was born in 1930 in Hungary, and moved with his family to Brazil when he was 4. In high school, he became interested in math.
“Where I was growing up, in the lower middle class, you had to choose a direction where you can earn a living,” he said. Absent a clear and obvious path to becoming a scientist, he opted to study electrical engineering in college.
Among his courses were calculus and physics, “and that sparked my interest, so I signed up to get a simultaneous degree in mathematics,” he said.
Rimai’s studies put him in contact with physicists, and he got to sit in on fascinating physics presentations by visiting lecturers. “That kind of kept me interested,” he said.
Upon graduating, he earned a low-level teaching position at a university in Brazil.
“He married my mother, who was a classmate’s sister, and they actually had their first baby in Brazil,” explained Claudia, the second of his daughters.
Through his university work, her dad met visiting professors from France and the U.S., and with their support, he earned a scholarship to Harvard University, where he worked on his PhD in physics.
“What happened to me is that we came married and had a 2-month-old daughter, my oldest daughter, but I came in spite of my doubts because my wife insisted,” Rimai said.
“He was doing that and promptly had his second baby, me,” Claudia said. “My mom did not speak English and had never experienced cold, much less snow. Those were challenging times in Cambridge, but I think they were also very, very good times.”
Her father can attest to that.
“It turns out that those four years of graduate school, in spite of the poverty and the pressure, it was one of the happiest times in my life — in our lives,” Rimai said. “It was a community of people that were all either post-docs or graduate students. It’s a wonderful community to be in, and to transition from the Brazilian background to the American background was facilitated tremendously by the fact that we were part of this environment.”
Despite his fondness for academics, “I couldn’t afford to continue living on the salary of a post-doc or an assistant professor,” he said.
Rimai went to work in the research division of the Raytheon Company, a space and defense firm, “working on microwaves, and that was where the maser (microwave amplification by stimulated emission of radiation) started. The big effort on microwaves from World War II and the competition with the Russians on the space (race). It was the time of Sputnik. If you were in a field like science and so on, because of the competition with the Russians, you could get a job.”
Later, he went to work for the Ford Motor Company, contributing to patented innovations into the early 2000s.
“I did research and I did development, but I was — maybe I don’t have the talent or I didn’t have the fortune to take part in any great achievement, you know,” he said. “And that’s most of the physicists, most of the scientists. They make contributions to the larger picture, but their contributions by themselves don’t get the fame. And they shouldn’t. The fame goes to those people who have these great insights to start something new.”
Bear in mind, Rimai is a humble man, according to daughter Claudia: “He’s not very boastful, so sometimes he’ll be a little understated about it,” she said, laughing.
As he was building his career, Rimai contributed at home more like fathers of today, she said.
“He was a modern father back in the ‘50s, before it was fashionable. Raising, taking care, diapering, doing household, mundane tasks for a wife and three daughters,” Claudia said. Partly because her mother didn’t drive, “My dad was working doing science all day and then he was running around trying to find fresh blades so we could shave ourselves, and taking us to school and helping with lunches. He was the one I’d turn to for a talk about boyfriends and all that kind of stuff. In my life, he has been my touchstone. He’s just my hero.”
When her mother died, “We just all thought this man was going to roll up in a ball and die,” Claudia said. “But she’d extracted all sorts of promises that he was going to live, and he was going to go visit the kids.”
After Claudia retired from her three-decade-plus career as a pediatric nurse practitioner with her own practice, she and Weinberg moved to Bend. A year later, they moved her father to Bend from the Ann Arbor, Michigan, area, where he’d lived while she and Weinberg had been raising their two sons.
“It’s incredible,” she said. “We’re sort of in this third or fourth phase of our lives, so we had him come out here where we were, and he’s reconnected, and reconnected with my grown boys as well. It’s been a real gift.”
When he undertook the writing of “Puzzles and Mysteries of Physics in Everyday Life,” “his idea … was to come up with a document that might be aimed for advanced high school students who are interested in math, or maybe college students, or generally people who have a little bit more knowledge of science, and might want to understand and explore this,” she said.
With his own background in software development, “I think I’m the one person in the family he can get geeky with,” Weinberg said. “It’s been good for me, because he knows so much about this stuff, and it’s great to get it on paper before he passes. It’s really interesting, but it’s very deeply technical stuff. The average person is going to stop reading it at some point.”
Whoever reads it, the project has been good for Rimai, Weinberg said.
“He struggles a little bit at 90 years old, with the computer, but he’s getting stronger and healthier. He’s learning a lot, and he’s getting stronger and healthier with it. He was in worse health the year before, when he didn’t have a project like this. It’s doing him good just to have that to work on.”
