Culver School District — Central Oregon's smallest K-12 district — is in a tricky situation when it comes to re-opening classrooms.
Even after Superintendent Stefanie Garber and other rural school leaders collaborated with the Oregon Department of Education to create more lenient re-opening rules for smaller schools, COVID-19 cases are still too high in Jefferson County to allow Culver to welcome back students.
However, a large majority of Jefferson County's COVID-19 cases are in Warm Springs and Madras, miles away from Culver School District's attendance area. So Garber is asking the state to exempt her school district and let students back in the classroom on Mondays only this fall, with distance learning Tuesday through Friday.
"It's a Hail Mary," said Garber, comparing her plan to the desperate, last-second football play. "We believe it's safe for kids to be on campus."
In counties with fewer than 30,000 residents, like Jefferson, schools with 250 students or fewer can reopen if there are no more than new 30 COVID-19 cases in the county for the past three weeks. However, Jefferson County had a total of 161 cases in the past three weeks, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
However, Culver's zip code, 97734, has only had 16 cumulative COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Oregon Health Authority. In comparison, the zip codes for the Warm Springs and Madras/Metolius areas — which don't attend Culver School District — have had 220 and 122 cumulative COVID-19 cases, respectively.
The Oregon Health Authority lists week-by-week active COVID-19 case data by county, not by zip code, said agency spokesman Jonathan Modie.
During a Thursday night Culver School Board meeting Garber and half of the board met without face coverings inside a district building, while the other board members joined via Zoom. Garber said students will be able to maintain connections with peers and students, and obtain help easily if they're having a tough time, if they return to school on Mondays.
“The single most important aspects of schools are relationships," she told the school board. "We’ll be able to have eyes and ears on each student every week, identify who’s doing well and who’s struggling.”
Families who don't feel safe returning to class will still have the option to stay at home with full-time distance learning, Garber said.
During the Mondays that nearly 700 Culver students would be on campus — which all three district schools share — there will be safety procedures like mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent sanitizing, Garber told the school board. However, she admitted this wasn't going to guarantee protection for every student.
"Are kids still going to get sick? Yes, we know that," Garber told the board.
Garber also told the school board that children also die of pneumonia or the flu, yet schools don't shut down because of that. She also claimed that not all deaths marked as COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon were actually caused by the virus.
"If I died of a heart attack and upon death they tested me and I had COVID, I count as a COVID death," Garber said. "We need to not run on fear, we need to let kids live and let people live."
Scott Leeper, chair of the Culver School Board, voiced similarly skeptical feelings.
"I’m not going to take (COVID-19) lightly, but the numbers are all over the place, they’re not accurate," he said at the meeting. "So how are you supposed to trust them?”
A parent survey in late June found that 89% of families in Culver wanted on-site instruction, Garber said.
Cara Lanier transferred her children, going into first and fifth grade, from Metolius Elementary School to Culver Elementary, explicitly because she hopes her children will have in-person instruction, she told The Bulletin. Metolius Elementary is in the Jefferson County School District, which is starting the school year remotely.
Amber Barnes, a Culver mother of incoming third and fifth grade students, said she liked Garber's one-day-a-week plan.
"Even just a few days would be better than none," she wrote in a Facebook message to The Bulletin.
Not every Culver parent approves of the idea, however. Stephanie York said she transferred her sixth grader out of the district to Redmond Proficiency Academy so she could go full-time online.
"As a parent I know not all kids will wear their mask all the time properly or socially distance from others," she wrote on Facebook. "I agree she will miss out ... but (I) don't think it's worth the risk of helping spread COVID."
When asked if the Oregon Department of Education would consider an exemption for Culver, agency spokesperson Marc Siegel did not provide a direct answer.
"Oregon Department of Education’s priority is to return to in-person instruction as soon as it can be accomplished with stability and safety," he wrote in an email.
