Culver School District's long shot plan to reopen classrooms one day a week this fall, despite Jefferson County's high COVID-19 spread, was rejected by state officials.
But one day before the state's Aug. 22 ruling, Superintendent Stefanie Garber and other administrators cooked up a backup plan. This new idea — which then became the official plan — will use a state-approved exception to allow students to return to classrooms two hours each day, unless they choose to stay at home.
“As time went on, and we weren’t getting an approval or denial from the state, we realized we better have something in case it’s denied," Garber said.
Culver's nearly 700 students will have an opportunity to return to classes starting Sept. 14, but with some major caveats, including shorter hours and classes with few students.
The Oregon Department of Education will allow limited in-person learning in schools this fall, for reasons that include academic or social-emotional support, student-teacher relationship building, and more. But each classroom has a 10-student limit, students can only be on campus for two hours per day, and the school building can't have more than 250 students at a time.
Culver, the smallest K-12 school district in Central Oregon, will have a relatively easy time meeting that last requirement compared to larger school districts. Only Culver Elementary School, with 297 students, enrolled more than 250 students in the 2019-20 school year, according to state data.
It's highly unlikely that all of the K-5 students will be in the elementary school at the same time, however. That is partially because all Culver families have the option to stay at home full-time and learn remotely, either online or through take-home paper packets.
But Culver Elementary students also will sit in classrooms during two different times of day. Families can choose between an 8:30-10:30 a.m. block or 1-3 p.m. block. Middle and high school students only have one choice: middle schoolers arrive in the morning block, and high schoolers arrive in the afternoon block.
Giving elementary students multiple options should help families with working parents, so older siblings can be at home at the same time and help babysit, Garber said.
"We realized we needed to have the most flexibility with our youngest students, in order to pair their session with an older sibling," she said.
State guidelines require that all students must have 35 feet of space inside classrooms. To make that happen, just about every room in Culver schools, from cafeterias to gyms to libraries, will be used as makeshift classrooms, Garber said.
"We are utilizing every inch of property, every inch of every building to do this,” she said.
Parents must choose between sending their kids back to class or staying at home by Sept. 1, Garber said. If a family is unhappy with its choice, it can switch after a nine-week period.
Still, the second that COVID-19 cases are low enough in Jefferson County to bring back all Culver students full-time, the district will make that happen.
But although the county's case count fell during the last count — from 210 cases per 100,000 to 130 cases during the week of Aug. 16, according to the Oregon Health Authority — it's still a far cry from the fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 benchmark for bringing all students back into classrooms.
"Jefferson County has a little bit of work to do," Garber said.
