Culver School District will no longer fully reopen its schools on Nov. 30, as originally planned, due to rising COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.
In the latest COVID-19 count from Monday, Jefferson County falls in the “yellow zone,” with 30 cases in a two-week average according to state data. That means which means elementary schools can reopen, but middle and high schools should remain closed initially.
Previous recent two-week averages showed Jefferson County with fewer than 20 cases.
However, Jefferson County Public Health stated there are 49 active cases in the county in a Facebook post Wednesday. If the state posts similar numbers next week, that would place the county in the “orange zone,” which means schools cannot reopen if they weren’t already in-person.
In a letter to parents posted online Friday afternoon, Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber said the district will still continue limited in-person instruction through December, and it will attempt reopening schools again when Jefferson County posts fewer than 30 cases in a two-week span.
“We hope good news is on the horizon,” Garber wrote.
Ken Parshall, superintendent of Madras-based Jefferson County School District, posted a letter Thursday to the district website, stating that his schools are planning to reopen Nov. 30. District officials will be watching county COVID-19 numbers closely, he wrote.
