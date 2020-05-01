Crooked River Roundup canceled
The 75th annual Crooked River Roundup rodeo, scheduled for June 25-27, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cancellation marks the first year the Crooked River Roundup has not been held since the inaugural event in 1945.
The Roundup Association puts on two separate events annually in June and July at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville: the PRCA rodeo and the largest pari-mutuel horse races in Oregon.
An announcement regarding the Crooked River horse races is scheduled for later this month, according to the release.
“This was a heartbreaking decision for everyone involved,” Crooked River Roundup president Jason Snider said in a statement. “We have exhausted all possible options and came to the conclusion that because of the ongoing ban on large public events, it will not be possible to proceed with the rodeo as we have for nearly 75 years.”
Each year, the Roundup attracts many of the top professional rodeo competitors in the country. Past winners have included some of the biggest names in rodeo, and the event is well-known for introducing up-and-coming talent.
— Bulletin staff report
