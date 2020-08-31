K-3 students in Crook County School District will return to classrooms for in-person instruction to start the school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The district was able to reopen these classes due to low COVID-19 case counts in Crook County.
To bring back K-3 students, the state requires a county to have 30 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of less than 5% for three straight weeks. Crook County passed those metrics with flying colors, with 21 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents for the past four weeks — including zero cases during the week of August 23. The county also had a test positivity rate hovering around 1% for the past three weeks, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
As of Monday afternoon, Crook County School District is the only school district in Central Oregon that plans to bring K-3 students back into the classroom on the first day of school. There were more than 950 students enrolled in those four grades in Crook County schools last school year.
This story will be updated.
