The Crook County School District is extending its emergency child care services to children of classified school staff, starting Monday, April 20.
Classified staff includes school workers in nutrition services, transportation, maintenance and more. It does not include teachers or other Crook County school employees working from home, according to a school district press release.
The school district, with the help of local nonprofit NeighborImpact and after-school child care group Crook County Kids Club, has already been offering child care for those deemed essential employees while school buildings are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those include first responders, health care workers and grocery store staff.
In March, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all Oregon school districts to offer emergency child care for essential employees during the pandemic.
