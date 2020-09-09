PRINEVILLE — In many ways, the first day of school Tuesday morning was like any other at Steins Pillar Elementary School.
Even before students arrived at the Prineville school, the main hallway buzzed with excitement as staff made final preparations. Some kids were excited to go back and see old friends; others were upset that summer was over. Two children whispered to each other while the teacher talked.
But in other ways, things were radically different than any other first day in modern school history. Every student and teacher wore a face mask or a face shield. School staffers checked students when they walked in to see if they had a fever. The water fountains were covered up with plastic.
And on top of being nervous about meeting new friends or wearing the right outfit, some students now have an extra concern: Are they following COVID-19 safety procedures? And what are they?
“I don’t know any of the rules yet, and I might break them,” said third grader Adisynne Hensley.
Students, parents and school staff were thrilled to bring back some sense of normalcy.
But it was clear that maintaining strict COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing and keeping masks on with children would be a challenge.
“It’s going to be practice, practice, practice,” said third and fourth grade teacher Karl Topper.
Because the county’s COVID-19 case rates were low enough, the state allowed Crook County School District to bring all students in grades K-3 back into classrooms full time. It’s the only district in Central Oregon to do so at the start of the school year.
Steins Pillar — the district’s newest elementary, opening for the first time Tuesday — has fewer than 250 students, and Crook County has a relatively small population, so a state exception allows the school to welcome back all students, not just grades K-3. Because of this, the K-4 school had one extra grade in classrooms Tuesday compared to the two other Prineville elementaries, Crooked River and Barnes Butte.
The biggest learning pain for Crook County elementary students this fall will likely be staying 6 feet apart from one other. When children assembled at the school entrance to get their temperatures checked Tuesday, it quickly turned into a cramped herd. And lines of students going outside were orderly, but tightly packed.
Inside Topper’s classroom, students mostly kept their face coverings on. But a few had their noses peeking out, and at least one student pulled down a mask and kept it down for a few minutes, with seemingly no one noticing.
Jim Bates, principal at Steins Pillar Elementary, expects that students wouldn’t immediately form new, COVID-19-safe habits, he said.
“It’s going to take a couple of days to teach social distancing and chip away at that iceberg,” he said. “I had to accept that kids are entering school without practicing these norms.”
Regardless, Bates was so excited to have students back that he couldn’t sleep the night before, he admitted.
“This is what we do, and when we’re not doing it, it doesn’t feel right,” he said.
Face masks seemed to be a new form of expression for students. There were a variety of designs on children’s masks, from Harry Potter characters to pugs to a cow print pattern.
Face masks were less fun for sisters Raelyn and Khailee Terry — entering third and first grade, respectively. Breathing through the coverings kept fogging their glasses.
In the parking lot before school began, many parents said they were thrilled to have their children back in the classroom.
“I think the online learning just became so monotonous; they just seemed so bored,” said Kimberly Linscheid, whose son was starting third grade at Steins Pillar Elementary.
Steve Hanson, father of a second grader, admitted that he was a bit nervous, but he fully trusted Crook County school staff to keep his daughter safe, he said.
“They’ve done an amazing job handling all of this: the shutdown, online schooling, safety precautions,” Hanson said. “It’s a good, good group of people running this school district.”
