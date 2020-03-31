PRINEVILLE — A caravan of vehicles parked at the side entrance of Barnes Butte Elementary School on Tuesday morning. School staffers dressed for the frigid, windy weather asked the parent drivers how many iPads, Chromebooks and worksheet packets their students needed.
After receiving an answer, the staffers zipped into the school's gym, grabbed the necessary items and handed them through car windows to the parents and children idling curbside. It looked like a drive-in, but with deliveries of laptops instead of burgers and shakes.
Kim Griffin, a special education assistant at Barnes Butte Elementary, said she wanted to help with this distribution so she could visit with families and students whom she hasn't seen since March 13 — the last day Oregon schools were open before Gov. Kate Brown's COVID-19 shutdown.
"That's one of the reasons I chose to be on the front lines — I'm missing them," Griffin said. "I'm just letting everyone know we're okay."
Crook County School District handed out hundreds of Chromebook laptops and iPads to middle school and elementary students Monday and Tuesday, and will continue to do so Wednesday. These devices will be used for the at-home remote learning Crook County students will have to do for at least a few weeks.
Crook County High School students already had Chromebooks at home with them, but middle school students normally leave theirs at school — hence, the need to give them to families, said Kurt Sloper, Crook County Middle School principal.
Elementary schools only had a handful of Chromebooks on their campuses, so the district needed many more to ensure each student had a device. A $50,000 grant from Facebook, which has a data center in Prineville, allowed the district to purchase 255 new Chromebooks, of which a large majority were given to elementary students, said district spokesperson Jason Carr.
In an email, regional Facebook representative William Marks said his company was happy to give Crook County's schools a financial boost during the COVID-19 shutdown. The tech giant gave the school district more than $700,000 between 2011 and 2019.
"Our mission at Facebook is to connect the world, and doing so now is more important than ever," Marks wrote.
Superintendent Sara Johnson expressed great appreciation for Facebook's grant.
“For me, there’s this ongoing ‘wow factor’ from the contributions that Facebook makes," she said Tuesday. "They are now filling this need immediately, so kids can go on learning. It’s just remarkable.”
Crook County School District also recently spent $42,000 on iPads, specifically for kindergarten students — another device distributed on Tuesday. The school district planned to buy these some time in the future, but instead acted immediately after schools closed, said Carr, the district spokesperson.
Parents could pick up devices — along with worksheet packets if requested, for families that don't have internet access — at the middle school Monday and Tuesday and at Prineville's two elementary schools Tuesday and Wednesday.
Families who don't have internet access can park outside Crook County's various schools, including Powell Butte Community Charter School, which serve as Wi-Fi hotspots, said Superintendent Johnson. Crook County School District is also parking Wi-Fi-equipped school buses in parts of the county where there isn't a school nearby, she added.
The school district doesn't yet have an estimate of how many students in Crook County don't have internet access, but that number will come to light as school staff talk with families during the school closures, Carr said.
The device drop-off assembly line at Barnes Butte Elementary School was moving efficiently all Tuesday morning, said Jim Bates, the school's principal.
“It has been running like a river this morning, absolutely perfect thanks to everybody here," he said, gesturing to the multiple staff members inside Barnes Butte Elementary's gym.
Sloper, the middle school principal, and his staff appreciated getting to see their families again while handing out laptops and packets, he said.
"It was a terrific opportunity to see families (and) let them know that we miss them, we care about them and we’re excited to serve them, even if that looks a little differently," he said.
Walter Jones, who has kids in first, ninth, 11th and 12th grades in the district, was one of many parents parked curbside to pick up a Chromebook for his Barnes Butte Elementary student Tuesday morning. He liked that the district was providing laptops so kids could continue their education during the school closure.
“I think it’s wonderful," Jones said. "Each kid will have the opportunity to progress in their learning and have the tools they need.”
Juana Zarate appreciated that the devices would give her 9-year-old son, Juan, something constructive to do while stuck at home, she said.
“It’s just awesome," she said. "I think it’s going to help him (learn) a lot, instead of just sitting at the house, doing nothing.”
When asked how he felt about learning from home, Juan grimaced and shook his head. His mother chuckled.
"I'm sure he'll like it," Zarate quipped.
