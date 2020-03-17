Starting Tuesday afternoon, Crook County School District will offer free meals for students at 10 locations throughout the county, due to coronavirus-related school closures.
On Monday, free meals were only available in one location, the Pioneer Complex building in central Prineville. That evening, the district announced nine more locations where families could grab free food.
Three meal pickup locations are in the Juniper Canyon area south of Prineville. One location is in the Juniper Acres area. Three will be in other areas of Crook County, including to the north and to the east, near the Ochoco Reservoir. Three spots in Prineville city limits will also have free food.
At these locations, a school bus will deliver the meals and stay for approximately 10 minutes, according to a school district press release. The time of the meal pickup depends on the location. Locations and times for free meals for all 10 locations can be found on Crook County School District's website.
These free meals will continue through spring break next week, Monday through Friday, according to district spokesperson Jason Carr If schools remain closed after next week, the meal service will continue through April, he said.
