In a world without COVID-19, Gina Peniche’s son, Anthony Hernandez, would’ve started first grade last fall inside an Elmonica Elementary School classroom in Beaverton. But by late January, Anthony was still learning from home. This deeply frustrated Peniche.
When the Beaverton School District emailed parents on Jan. 28 to announce a delay of in-person learning to April, Peniche decided she’d had enough. Four days later, Anthony was learning in-person at Barnes Butte Elementary in Prineville.
“I was like, ‘This is insane,’ so I decided, I’m going to bring him out (to Prineville), because my sister lives out here,” Peniche told The Bulletin.
“It was the perfect opportunity.”
Although student enrollment dipped in school districts locally and statewide this school year, the Crook County School District has bucked that trend. Enrollment has grown by 42 students compared to last winter, to an enrollment of 3,121, according to the district.
There are many possible reasons for this growth. Crook County School District offers a variety of options for families, including a district-run homeschool program. School staff, despite safety concerns, still collaborated with district administrators and returned to classrooms.
But perhaps the biggest reason is that Crook County schools were teaching students in-person as early as September, long before any other district in the region. That’s appealing to parents like Peniche.
“It’s 100 times better than that ridiculous online stuff,” she said.
The district was unable to calculate how many new families enrolled in the Crook County School District this school year, said district spokesperson Jason Carr.
Superintendent Sara Johnson credits Crook County’s emphasis on offering multiple choices — or a “customer service direction,” as she put it — for retaining and recruiting students.
“From the beginning of this challenge, we started figuring out what our community wanted, then tried to offer options that would meet that,” she said.
On top of common options like fully in-person school, part-time in-person, or the entirely remote Crook County Schools On-Line, the district offers a unique program: Grizzly Mountain HomeLink, which is similar to homeschool.
Families who choose Grizzly Mountain are given a up to $1,000 when they start to purchase homeschool curriculum, said Jonny Oelkers, the program’s director. Crook County also has a staff of eight teachers and three instructional assistants to assist families when needed, and frequent in-person P.E. and science lab classes are available, he said.
Grizzly Mountain, which launched in September, was intended to retain Crook County families who would otherwise bail for homeschooling or online charters, Oelkers said. And he believes the program, which has enrolled 225 students, has accomplished that mission.
“When everybody was trying to get out of school districts and get into charters, we were starting the equivalent of a charter,” Oelkers said. “But it’s not a charter.”
The Rodgers family — a Prineville family of three who had homeschooled for two years before September — switched to Crook County last fall explicitly because of Grizzly Mountain, said patriarch Rory Rodgers.
He’s been pleased with the program so far, and finds district staff to be supportive, he said.
“It’s a super-friendly, welcoming staff that appears to really like this job and working with the parents,” Rodgers said. “They’ve really got their stuff together.”
The willingness of Crook County school staff to work in-person, despite worries over COVID-19, was also cited as a major factor for retaining enrollment.
Macy Hagensee — president of the Crook County Education Association and the culinary arts instructor at Crook County High School — said the school district quickly put lots of pressure on teachers to reopen classes. And Prineville’s political climate added to that, he said.
“We’re already, because of the conservative nature of our community, seen as villains against the well-being of kids,” said Hagensee.
Although many teachers were concerned about safety, the school district assuaged their concerns by giving the union a seat at the table when shaping reopening plans, Hagensee said. The healthy union/district relationship, and braveness of teachers, helped Crook County schools reopen quickly and safely, which in turn, likely convinced families to not jump ship, he said.
“Most of the things that we really pressed the school district on about safety were addressed,” Hagensee said. “As long as nobody dies between now and everybody getting their (vaccines), I’d say the district deserves an A+.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.