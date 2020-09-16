Crook County was already Central Oregon's first public school district to bring K-3 students back into classrooms. Now they want to do the same for older students — but they'll need an exemption from state rules to do so.
On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Sara Johnson sent an email request to Colt Gill, head of the Oregon Department of Education, asking if the district could welcome back students in grades 4-12 in a hybrid, partially online, partially in-person model on Monday, Sept. 28, according to a school district press release.
To bring back students in grades 4-12, the state requires a county to have 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for three straight weeks, along with a 5% or lower positive test rate both for the county and statewide.
But because Crook County has a small population, only three new cases in a week puts the district over the 10-case per-capita limit — which is what happened on the week of Aug. 30, according to state data. That is the only week since Aug. 16 with a case count of more than 10 per 100,000 residents in Crook County.
The state's overall positive test rate jumped to 5.6% during the week of Sept. 6, after two straight weeks of being below 5%.
Crook County schools have been open for students in grades K-3 since Sept. 8. During that time, no new COVID-19 cases have been traced back to schools, according to the release.
