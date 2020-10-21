Crook County School District is asking the state to not count last week's local COVID-19 metrics, as district and county health leaders say rising case counts aren't a result of community spread.
Earlier this week, Oregon Health Authority reported that there were 11 new COVID-19 cases in Crook County, or 46.9 cases per 100,000 residents, for the week of Oct. 11.
School leaders asked the state for a waiver from last week's COVID-19 numbers after meeting with Crook County Health Department officials earlier this week, according to the school district. The health officials said the 11 new cases in Crook County have been identified and traced, more than half came within a specific group, and no new cases have originated from local schools.
If the county has a second straight week of more than 7 new total cases or more than 30 cases per 100,000, Crook County School District will have to send students in grades 4-12 back to online distance learning. The only exceptions would be for students in smaller, mostly rural schools such as Pioneer Secondary Alternative School or the one-room schools in Brothers and Paulina.
Crook County is the only K-12 school district in Central Oregon that is teaching older students in-person.
