More than 3,000 K-12 students in Crook County School District will return to classrooms next week, officials announced Monday, while plans for K-3 students to return to Bend-La Pine Schools have been scrapped.
Bend-La Pine leaders changed plans to bring students in grades K-3 back to classrooms next week due to COVID-19 cases spiking in Deschutes County. But because case counts stayed low in Crook County, the county's only school district is able to reopen to all students, less than a month after its K-3 students returned to classrooms.
“We’re just happy to get to this stage," said Sara Johnson, superintendent of Crook County School District. "Now we’re out in the forefront and ready to start.”
Bend-La Pine's nearly 4,600 K-3 students will have to wait until at least Oct. 26 to walk back into their elementary classrooms, according to a school district email sent to parents Monday afternoon.
"This is not what anyone wanted for this year," Superintendent Lora Nordquist wrote in the email. "Please know I am thinking about you and your families every day."
The state requires a county to have no more than 30 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, for three weeks in a row, to allow K-3 students back into classes. A county must have 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases for three weeks in a row to bring back students in grades 4-12.
After six straight weeks under the 30-case threshold, Deschutes County reached 36.3 cases per 100,000 residents in this week's COVID-19 numbers, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
"The clock, in a word, has reset, and we must now start at the beginning and meet the health metric guidelines for three straight weeks," Nordquist wrote in her email to parents.
Crook County had 8.5 cases per 100,000 residents in this week's COVID-19 data update, its third straight week below 10 cases.
Shannon Sbarra, parent of a second grader at Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School, had mixed feelings about Bend-La Pine's decision.
Sbarra was saddened that young students — particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds for whom distance learning is more of a challenge — wouldn't be able to return to classrooms next week, she said. On the other hand, she was also concerned about rising COVID-19 cases, and understood that Bend-La Pine leaders had to make a tough choice.
"As far as I can tell, all the decision makers are doing their best and their hands are tied by the state metrics," Sbarra said. “I think it was a challenge for a lot of people to adjust, when they pivoted and said schools would reopen."
Multiple K-3 teachers in Bend-La Pine, along with the head of the Bend Education Association, could not be reached for comment late Monday afternoon.
Because there were more than 30 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Deschutes County in this week's coronavirus numbers, Redmond School District will have to scrap its plans to reopen K-3 classrooms on Oct. 5 as well.
As of late Monday afternoon, Redmond school leaders had not yet made a decision, according to district spokesperson Kelly Jenkins.
Sisters School District already welcomed back K-3 students into Sisters Elementary School on Monday, said Superintendent Curt Scholl. The first day back went smoothly, he said.
Because their K-3 classrooms opened before Deschutes County cases began to rise again, the state cannot force Sisters Elementary School to close its doors.
If COVID-19 cases spike after students have already returned to classrooms, the decision to send students back home is not up to state leaders, but rather the local school board and the county health department.
Sisters district leaders plan to discuss next steps with Deschutes County Public Health to determine next steps, Scholl said.
“Obviously, if ... the numbers spike, we want to keep everyone’s health and safety first," he said. "But we also don’t want to be reactionary.”
