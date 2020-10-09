PRINEVILLE —
Nate Ditton, a chemistry teacher at Crook County High School, dropped a 45-year-old penny into a round flask and then poured nitric acid over the coin, part of a demonstration Thursday morning for 11 students assembled in his classroom.
What happened next would not have had the same impact on a Zoom video lesson: The penny and the acid vanished into a small cloud of ominous reddish smoke inside the flask.
The students — all wearing face masks, along with Ditton and a Baby Yoda plush doll on the teacher’s desk — oohed, aahed and even recoiled. One student was even invited to the front of the class to feel how warm the bottom of the flask became after the reaction.
This week, about 1,240 high school and middle school students in the Crook County School s returned to classrooms in a hybrid, half-online format.
Fourth and fifth grade students started in-person learning this week as well, full time.
And so far, students and staff at Crook County High School have deemed the reopening a success, with everyone following COVID-19 rules, like mask-wearing and social distancing.
“Our students really want to be here, so they’re going to do what they have to do,” said Briana Van Roekel, a personal finance teacher at the high school. “Wearing masks properly is part of that, and they’re doing a great job.”
Crook County is the only public Central Oregon school district to reopen middle and high schools for in-person learning — just like it was the first to re-open K-3 classes in September.
This is because Crook County is one of a few counties in Oregon that meet the state’s strict reopening guidelines for grades 4-12: no more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for three straight weeks.
The only other Oregon counties currently meeting this benchmark are Harney, Sherman and Wheeler, all of which have tiny populations. Crook County High School has 652 students enrolled this fall, according to the school district. That’s more than the entire Harney County School District student population during the 2019-20 school year.
Although students might be back in Crook County High School’s hallways and classes, school isn’t the same as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
For one, it’s quieter. The student population was divided in half: freshmen and sophomores attend classes in-person Mondays and Wednesdays, while juniors and seniors are in the building Tuesdays and Thursdays. During the other three days of the week, students learn remotely from home.
Furthermore, 97 high schoolers opted to stay home and learn online full-time, said Michelle Jonas, the school’s principal.
This results in more space for social distancing in the hallways and at lunch — something the students have noticed.
“When we leave our classroom, it’s actually pretty empty in the hallways,” said senior Ian Mansur, 17.
Students attend class, lunch and bus rides with the same cohorts. There are multiple locations for lunch beyond the cafeteria, including the gym and an outdoor courtyard. But when the next quarter begins Nov. 9, all students will likely eat inside due to harsh Central Oregon winters, and students will be staggered across lunches, said Jonas.
Furthermore, teachers sanitize their rooms between 80-minute periods using a mop that looks like a large metal Swiffer. Each teacher gets her or his own mop, and every two teachers share a bucket of sanitized wipes and a second bucket to discard used wipes.
Some students said they were impressed by their school’s dedication to keeping students safe.
“They handled it a lot better than I expected,” said junior Alyssa Hollie, 16. “I thought it was going to be a little more chaotic.”
Teaching students in an actual classroom is a big improvement over distance learning, a few teachers said.
“It is way better for students, and for me as a teacher, when they’re actually here doing the science,” said chemistry teacher Jeff Lowenbach. “It’s really hard to teach chemistry online. I can’t imagine doing that for the whole year.”
Many students agreed, and were happy to learn in-person with their friends for at least two days a week. That was the sentiment in Jason Mumm’s robotics class, where a trio of seniors tinkered with a drone. This sort of schoolwork would be hard to do at home, they said.
“I need to be hands-on doing something. Otherwise, I just lose the will to do stuff,” said Aaron Robinson, 18.
“Online is just, ugh.”
