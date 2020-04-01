The Crook County Health Department reported the county's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The first case does not appear to be related to travel, and the patient is not being hospitalized.
"For some time now it has been known the virus is present in the community, and now through the ability to do more relaxed testing it will be possible to identify positive cases," according to a press release from the county health department.
No information is being released about the person with the presumptive case due to privacy reasons, according to Crook County and City of Prineville officials.
The Crook County Health Department communicable disease team has already started working to identify and notify all known contacts of the presumptive positive case.
The case in Crook County brings the total number of cases in the state to 737 and 19 deaths. There have been 27 positive cases in Deschutes County as of Wednesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
