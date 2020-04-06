Monday afternoon The Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi dished out some stats from the weekend's WrestleMania 36.
WrestleMania saw 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Per Nielsen Social, the interactions were 57% more than last year's WrestleMania and most in WWE history, the LA Times' sports columnist tweeted.
A reason for the uptick? WrestleMania is one of the only live sporting events to take place since the coronavirus pandemic brought the sports world to a halt. Also, there were no fans in attendance in the arena in Orlando.
Sports will return at some point — but in what capacity?
The NFL announced Monday that it would continue with its annual draft. However, it will all be done virtually. The draft will no longer be held in Las Vegas — this year's scheduled location for the annual three-day, seven-round event — because league and club facilities are closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. This year's selections will not get to shake the hand of Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen, instead, it will all be done by video conference calls.
Having already delayed Opening Day, MLB is exploring the option of playing in empty stadiums without fans. The NBA, which suspended its season on March 11 and was the first domino to fall of sports leagues stopping play, is also exploring playing in empty arenas for the remainder of its season whenever it starts back up.
However, some cannot fathom going from playing in front of thousands of fans, to suddenly zero.
"I just don't know how we can imagine a sporting event without fans. It's just, it's a weird dynamic," Lebron James said on the Road Trippin' Podcast last week.
"What is the word 'sport' without 'fan'?" James asked in the podcast hosted by former teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.
"There's no excitement. There's no crying. There's no joy. There's no back-and-forth," the four-time MVP said.
The Crook County boys basketball team knows something about the shift from playing in a packed house to playing in an empty arena.
The Cowboys played in one of the final high school winter sports contests in Oregon, and potentially could end up as one of the last teams to have competed during the 2019-2020 sports season, unless the Oregon School Activities Association decides to lift the suspension of activities that lasts through April 28.
In a span of five days, the Cowboys went from playing in front of a capacity home crowd in a Class 5A first-round playoff game, to playing a consolation game at Gill Coliseum in which no spectators were allowed due to the coronavirus. Crook County defeated West Albany 72-50 to advance to the fourth-place game, but the remainder of the tournament was canceled.
"It really reminded me of before the season started when last summer we played in a lot of games where there was no one there," said Cowboy senior Caleb Arnold. "It took the pressure off. It made it easier for us to play our game. It was still fun with no people, but you didn't feel any pressure. We could just play our game the way we wanted to. It made it easier to execute with no distractions."
Playing without fans eliminates much of the home team's advantages, Arnold said, noting how the loud fans in Prineville affected Crook County's first-round playoff win over Milwaukee, in which the Mustangs missed more than 20 free throws.
"It was really weird because at our home game we had a lot of fans and a lot of support," Arnold said. "It really rattled the other team. It was weird playing with nobody watching. I think they (pro sports) should (still play). But it is a different atmosphere when you are playing in front of thousands of people watching down to zero — it's a big difference."
