The Crook County Court voted this week to furlough 18 county employees due to decreased revenue.
On Wednesday, commissioners furloughed three employees of the fairgrounds department and 10 from the Crook County Library. On Thursday, they furloughed an additional five employees in the Crook County District Attorney's office, leaving it with 10, according to District Attorney Wade Whiting.
Whiting said cuts to other departments are likely to come.
