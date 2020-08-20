The pandemic is far from over. And though it may seem odd to reflect back on it now, it fills us with some kind of optimism over the creative ways Central Oregonians have persevered throughout it all. Looking back through previous issues of GO! Magazine since the start of the quarantine, here are a few memorable, fun and great ways local artists, comedians, musicians, business and restaurants kept up the good work throughout it all.
“Project 88” (4/9) — “The Last Blockbuster” filmmaker, Taylor Morden took the idea of re-creating “Back to the Future Part II” and ran with it using volunteers from all over the world. The result was a full-length fan film made up of animation, stop-motion, amateur acting and even stars from the original movie coming up with creative and clever ways to retell the story. If you missed it the first time, you can stream the film for free on bttftoo.com or on YouTube.
Restaurant takeout (3/19), take and make (5/7) and reopenings (5/21) — With dine-in options nixed for the first few months of the COVID-19 related shutdown, many restaurants found new ways to offer their food. Several switched to a takeout only approach — some of which had never offered it before — with limited menus. As time wore on, some Central Oregon eateries began to offer the chance to take the ingredients home with you and cook it yourself, avoiding the usual soggy fries or meat that had been sitting in a cold box too long. These included burger kits from Jackson’s Corner and even more upscale options from Zydeco and Bos Taurus. Finally, when the limitations lifted, restaurants slowly began to reopen their doors and with it somewhat different business models.
Central Oregon comics find ways to keep the jokes coming (8/6) — Local comedians and comedy producers pivoted during the COVID-19 related shutdowns to keep busy with their craft. Cody Parr set up merchandise website, Katy Ipock hosted online performances including talk shows and game shows. Conner Satterfield and Dilon Kolar used the time to work out new material, though they admitted that working without an audience was missed. Gina Christopher started out with writer’s block but has since come back in a flurry.
Curbside pickups for books (7/16) and games (5/14) — When the shutdown was ordered by the Governor’s office in May, Modern Games in Bend’s Box Factory rushed to get an online store up and running to continue serving their customers. Manager Angelika Barrus and her team then began offering a new service, curbside pickup which required no contact. Local bookstores did the same, customers could call or order online (in some locations) and have their books ready for them to pick up with little-to-no personal interaction, keeping everyone safe. For Sunriver Books and Music, however, the method had been around since their early days but now was in full-use again.
“Songs for a New World” (8/13) and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (7/23) — Two Bend theater companies, they found new ways to get their art out without risking the safety of their audience. The first was BEAT’s production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” which they recorded then released for online streaming. Each week, a new act would be available for viewing. Last week Musical Impressions Studios opened the musical “Songs for a New World” with a drive-in style way to watch the performance where the audience attended largely from the comfort of their own cars. This Friday the cast will perform again, this time at the Les Schwab Amphitheater where a limited number of attendees can sit out on the lawn and enjoy the show with a mask on.
At Home Brewfest (7/16) — Typically by the end of August, Central Oregon has had enough brewfests to float away on. This year was obviously very different. So the folks at Silver Moon Brewing Company decided to find a new way to get the brew crew’s of Bend their cherished summer beverage festivals by way of the Central Oregon Take-Home Brewfest. A limited number of participants received a mixed case of 20 locally canned beers and ciders to enjoy at home. If you missed the summer’s festival, don’t worry, Silver Moon plans to hold a Winter version in December according to its Facebook page.
Music Livestreams (5/19, 6/4, 6/11) — What started as a four-week event ban slowly grew into a months long struggle for touring and local musicians who relied on the income from those canceled gigs. But artists like Pete Kartsounes switched to livestreaming shows from their homes, using PayPal and Venmo as virtual tip jars for viewers. Eventually the trend grew and as restrictions began to loosen, venues like River’s Place and Worthy Brewing streaming acts themselves.
Virtual art galleries (4/2) — When the Stay Home, Save Lives order shut down area art galleries in mid-March, many used the time for some sprucing up and deep cleaning for the day when art lovers would once again be able to peruse freely. When that time stretched on, many moved to appointment only viewing and some jumped on the future train to create their own virtual galleries. Both Tumalo Art Co. in Bend and Hood Avenue Art Gallery in Sisters created 360-degree tours of their galleries. The Sisters gallery even allowed viewers to zoom in and get the measurements of pieces, making it simple for those sheltered in place to purchase art with ease.
Homebound Broadway (4/9, 4/30) — It’s hard to lock musical theater people away from the bright lights of the stage for too long. So the Tower Theater challenged Central Oregonians to create and video their own version of their favorite Broadway song. The result was a hit with the venue receiving 24 enthusiastic submissions that were shared online and then judged for best performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.