Since mid-March, school across Central Oregon — as well as much of the West Coast — has been held over the internet. And with the notable exception of Crook County School District, it looks like most local students will be stuck learning remotely for a while, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Instead of congregating in classrooms, students are learning with an iPad or laptop on their kitchen table or bed.
Teachers are either doing the same, or sitting in a vacant classroom, lecturing to no one in the room.
Over the past week and a half, The Bulletin saw how distance learning has completely changed K-12 public education.
Teachers at Madras High School lament a lack of connection with their students, and how politicized their field has become.
A sixth grader and his mother in southwest Bend are frustrated with technical glitches and “watered-down” curriculum.
And leaders in Central Oregon’s smallest school district, Culver, believe their state-approved, in-person workaround helps students learn and gives them the social interaction they need.
Madras High School
It was 11:45 a.m. on a Monday, and the hallways of Madras High School were dark and hushed.
The only sounds were teachers giving lectures to empty classrooms.
Social studies teacher Caleb Gayman admitted it’s a bit strange to give a lecture on pre-World War II isolationism to a classroom filled with empty desks.
“I feel like I’m giving a radio broadcast,” he said, chuckling. “On the outside of the door, I should have a red lightbulb that says, ‘On Air.’”
At least Gayman’s teaching partner, fellow social studies teacher Allen Hair, had someone to share his classroom with.
Hair and Christiano Mazzioti — a student teacher studying at George Fox University — sat on opposite corners of an empty classroom. Each had a royal blue face mask with the Madras High School White Buffalo mascot sitting on their desk, in case they need to get closer or walk into the hallway.
This 40-minute period, the fourth of the day, was led by Mazzioti, as Hair observed.
The student teacher asked a question to the class through the Google Meet video chat app, and typed answers trickled into the chat bar.
During a break between virtual periods, Hair said that 2020 is easily the strangest year of his quarter century of teaching in Madras. The biggest difference is the difficulty of building student-teacher relationships, while staring at a sea of students who have their webcams turned off, he said.
“(I miss) the saying hi, saying goodbye, asking them how their weekend was,” Hair said. “Just having that face-to-face conversation with kids, that’s why I went into this profession, to build relationships.”
Gayman agreed that a lack of student interaction was tough. But he’s also frustrated with how some have put political pressure on the teaching profession.
When Gayman tells someone he’s a teacher, he’s usually badgered by questions about how long distance learning will continue, or if he agrees with Gov. Kate Brown’s strict reopening metrics, he said.
“I want the kids to be here just as much as anybody else, and the politicizing of my job is hard,” he said.
Both teachers also quipped about having to solve occasional technical difficulties.
“All those things we used to do as a teacher, now we can add IT person,” Hair said.
Sally Wardlaw, the school librarian, was also working inside Madras High on Monday, monitoring attendance for credit-recovery students and getting Advanced Placement students their required textbooks.
Like the social studies teachers, Wardlaw misses working with students face-to-face.
“It’s so gratifying when we had kids come in — they’re looking for a book, and we help them find one, and they’re so excited to have a book in their hands,” she said. “Now, it’s hard to do that.”
Learning at home
It was 10:29 a.m. on a Thursday in southwest Bend, and High Desert Middle School sixth grader Jaxson Pedro, 12, sat at his kitchen table with his school iPad, waiting for his science class to begin.
Jaxson’s science teacher, Heather Campbell, appeared at 10:30, greeted her students and quickly handed over the livestream to a student teacher, Breanne Hodgson.
Jaxson’s mother, Kerstin Arias, asked her son from across the room if the video was working, and Jaxson gave her an affirmative answer.
There’s a good reason she asked. During his first class of the day, Jaxson turned his camera off because he looked tired, he said. But despite listening to the class, and even answering a question at one point, he was marked absent. That frustrated both mother and son.
“I’m getting marked absent for nothing, for having a camera off,” Jaxson said.
Technical glitches aren’t rare for Jaxson since he began distance learning on Sept. 14. One day, he couldn’t connect to any of his classes, Arias said.
And for three straight weeks, Jaxson was unable to log into one of his classes, he said. The link for the video doesn’t show up in his online student profile, so he just filled out the emailed assignments to keep up.
“I’ve looked through my emails (for the video link), but there’s no email for it, so I don’t know what to do,” Jaxson said.
Even when Jaxson can access video, his home has some noisy distractions, such as his 6-month-old baby brother, Jasiah, and his family’s lab/pitbull mix, Javonni. But Jaxson is still able to focus on his classwork and hear his teacher, he said.
Jaxson’s science class had a lengthy introductory period. Hodgson first asked students an icebreaker question about their favorite Skittles flavor — Jaxson typed in “strawberry” — then the student teacher gave the class five minutes of reminders about how to use the classroom management tool, Canvas, which the sixth grader finds a waste of time.
“If we already know what we’re doing, then why say it?” Jaxson said after the class.
After one more lengthy icebreaker activity, science instruction began at 10:52 a.m. — 22 minutes into the class. And that instruction began with a five-minute review quiz and later, a 10-minute period when students were told to go outside and describe how natural objects interact in an ecosystem.
When given that assignment, Jaxson turned off his video stream, glanced at his backyard, and muttered, “dirt” before walking to the living room to play with his baby brother.
Arias, who is home during the day and observes her son’s online classes, said she’s been disappointed with the courses’ lack of rigor.
“I don’t blame the teachers in any sense, they have to do the best they can with the situation,” she said. “But I don’t feel like this is the full-on, 100% education they’d be learning in school.”
Once the science class ends, instead of sitting at a crowded cafeteria table, Jaxson microwaves a serving of macaroni and cheese. He said lunch is easier at home, but he misses catching up with friends.
“It’s kind of lonely, just sitting here by myself and eating,” he said.
Not everything about distance learning is rough for Jaxson. He prefers wearing sweats and hoodies every day to the kitchen counter, compared to actually putting effort into his appearance every morning for school, he said.
But Jaxson still wishes he could return to the classroom.
“I don’t like wearing a mask … but I’d rather be at school and wear a mask than be here,” he said.
Culver School District campus
It’s 12:50 p.m. on a Tuesday at Culver Elementary School, and live, non-virtual children are walking through the front door.
As elementary students trickle in with their face masks and backpacks, a mini assembly line takes shape. School secretary Molly Heckathor, wearing a face shield, greets each child with an elbow bump. Then, every student gets a squirt of hand sanitizer from a dispenser just inside the building, and they disperse to their classrooms.
Culver School District is one of two Central Oregon school districts that regularly has students physically attend school. The other is Crook County School District, where COVID-19 cases are so low that K-5 students are in classrooms full-time and middle and high schoolers are on a hybrid, half-online schedule.
COVID-19 cases are too high in Jefferson County to allow a full, or even hybrid, classroom return for Culver students. But the state allows for limited in-person instruction, where a child can attend class for only two hours a day, in student groups of no more than 10.
While many Oregon school districts have this as an option for only a few kids, Culver was able to supersize this plan, partly due to its comparatively small student population. Last year, 683 students attended classes on Culver’s three-building K-12 campus. The second-smallest K-12 Central Oregon school district, Sisters, has 1,115 students.
About 75% of students in Culver opted to return to classes two hours each weekday, according to Superintendent Stefanie Garber. Middle school students are on campus from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and high schoolers are present from 1 to 3 p.m. Elementary school students are split in half between both time slots, to give those families more flexibility for sibling babysitting.
Bringing students back in person is necessary to foster their social-emotional health, said Garber.
“When you sit on a screen for hours a day, it’s awful,” she said. “I think there’s a whole different energy when you’re in-person, and there’s commune with people.”
And because classes have 10 or fewer students, these students might be getting a stronger education than normal, said kindergarten teacher Jamie Fritz.
“I think these kiddos are going to be farther along than if I had my whole class … just because I can have more one-on-one time with them,” she said.
Every staffer on the Culver school campus has a face covering on, and each student brought one as well. With the exception of some students’ masks not covering their noses, or a couple young children leaving theirs off too long after eating lunch, students appeared to follow COVID-19 protocol as well.
Inside classrooms, students’ desks were spaced out by 6 feet or more. And each of the campus’ three buildings had multiple brand-new handwashing stations. The district spent $90,000 on 10 of these touch-free sinks, which are operated by pressing a button at knee level, Garber said.
Some classrooms also simultaneously connect to the students who opted to stay home. In Kaitlin Ishaug’s fourth grade class, a laptop with a Google Meet video chat was placed right in front of the whiteboard, and students watching virtually were able to ask questions through the laptop speaker.
In-person instruction for high schoolers is a bit more relaxed, because teaching is done remotely in the mornings before students come to campus.
Many of the high school classrooms that Tuesday felt more like study halls, with students quietly working on assignments at their desk, occasionally asking for help from a teacher.
There was an exception — Brad Woolledge’s class had a livelier atmosphere. While the teacher and a couple students worked through a tricky calculus assignment, a few other students chatted from 6 feet away, laughing and catching up.
The relaxed atmosphere of Woolledge’s cohort is intentional, he said. Students that have been stuck at home should get a chance to have a little in-person fun, with homework help if needed.
“My view on this is, if I can let them get together and socialize … it gives us a little bit of normal life again, and they have tons of time after school (for homework),” said Woolledge, who teaches social studies.
