Jefferson County is on a watchlist because it had the sixth-highest COVID-19 rate in the state last week, and in Deschutes County, St. Charles Bend reported its highest patient count since April.
A record 20% of all the positive COVID-19 cases in Oregon were detected from June 29 to July 5, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
These facts have put Gov. Kate Brown on the offense. She’s warning residents that if counties don’t want their businesses shut down again, they need to strictly adhere to the recommendations of maintaining a 6-foot physical distance, wearing a mask indoors and frequently washing their hands to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Behavior needs to change,” Brown said in an interview Monday. “If it doesn’t change, it will overwhelm our health care system. My tools are limited. I can close businesses down. I can close medical and dental clinics. I don’t want to do that.
“If we can work together to slow the transmission, to slow the number of cases, I won’t have to take more restrictive action. It’s up to all of us.”
Brown issued her stay-at-home order that effectively closed down businesses on March 17. Nearly eight weeks later, on May 15, she slowly reopened some businesses and opened more in early June.
During the week June 29-July 5, Deschutes County reported an increase of 47 cases, said Dr. Jenny Faith, Deschutes County Health Services epidemiologist, in an email.
From June 28 to July 5, there were 2,117 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, which was a rate of 5.3% of the tests performed, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report. The last time positive testing results were that high, was in March and early April.
Because of rising cases, the governor placed eight Oregon counties on a “watch list” for COVID-19: Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wasco. Jefferson County has an infection rate of one in 184 people, compared to Deschutes County that reports a 1 in 895 rate of positive tests for COVID-19, according to The New York Times county report.
Similarly, Malheur County is experiencing a surge in infection rates because Idaho’s positive rate is exploding. Malheur County is reporting an infection rate of 1 in 142 people, and Boise reported an infection rate of 1 in 171 people, according to the report.
According to Covid ActNow, a website created by a team of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders to track the spread of COVID-19, each person in Deschutes County is infecting 1.42 other people. On May 31 the infection rate was at its lowest point at less than one person getting infected by another, according to the site.
“The majority of our cases are associated with multi-household gatherings, travel, close contacts identified through contact tracing, and some community spread,” Faith said in an email.
Jill Johnson, Deschutes County Health Services communicable disease supervisor, said that travel either to Central Oregon or residents returning from out of the area, has contributed to the rise in cases, but most of the positive COVID-19 cases are coming from social interactions.
“We didn’t have many cases for quite a few weeks,” Johnson said. “I’m just speculating, but it seems like people are not staying as close to home. They’re traveling and getting out and having social interactions. That could correlate with the reopening.”
The message from county health officials and the governor: stay home and maintain a physical distance.
“It’s up to the people living, working and playing in Central Oregon,” Brown said. “We know that over 100 people got sick in Deschutes and Jefferson counties over the past two weeks. Most were from barbecues, small picnics. Some parties. Maybe a graduation party or two.
“If people want to keep their local business open, I’m encouraging folks to wear face coverings, wash their hands and maintain social distancing.”
Since mid-June, St. Charles Health System has experienced an increase of COVID-19 patients, said Iman Simmons, St. Charles Health System chief operating officer. For several weeks it hovered about two patients, grew to four, then seven and 11, Simmons said.
On Monday there were nine patients, three in the intensive care unit at St. Charles Bend, which has 24 ICU beds, and up to six designated for infectious disease patients, Simmons said. In addition the hospital has 24 progressive care beds for COVID-19 patients who don’t require critical care and 50 beds for patients who are sick enough to require hospitalization.
The hospital has a total of 52 ventilators, 35 of which are in St. Charles Bend. Since March, St. Charles has discharged 39 patients, 14 from the ICU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.