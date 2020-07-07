In this June 22, 2020 photo, Marissa Oliver, a COVID-19 survivor who found comfort discussing her experience with the virus and fear of death at Death Cafe meetups, walks through a park in her neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Others attending virtual Death Cafes, part of a broader "death-positive" movement to encourage more open discussion about grief, trauma and loss, are coping with deaths from COVID-19, cancer and other illnesses.