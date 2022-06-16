This map created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the levels of COVID-19 community spread for Oregon counties. Orange indicates a high level of community spread, yellow a medium level, and green is low.
Jefferson County has once again joined Crook and Deschutes counties at the medium level of community spread of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data tracker. Jefferson County reached medium for several days in late May and early this month before dropping back to low.
The CDC monitors community levels of COVID-19 to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
The CDC listed the following levels for Central Oregon:
Deschutes County: Medium
Crook County: Medium
Jefferson County: Medium
Precautions the CDC recommends for communities with low levels:
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
• Get tested if you have symptoms.
Additional precautions for communities with medium levels:
• If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.