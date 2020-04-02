More than a third of the COVID-19 cases in Central Oregon are requiring hospitalization at St. Charles Health System, according to recent data released by the hospital.
The positive cases are evenly divided among men and women, according to data from Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman Morgan Emerson. Ten cases are ages 70 and older, and seven are ages 60 to 69. The county’s demographic information mirrors the state and the nation.
“I believe the demographics we’re seeing here are consistent with what we’re seeing in the country,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive. “We do have some patients in our hospital and it’s increasing. We’re heading toward the part of the pandemic that’s surging.”
The county now has 32 positive cases and 11 people have been hospitalized, but 367 people tested negative, according to Oregon Health Authority data. Since the first case of the virus was identified on March 10 in Deschutes County, no one has died. In Oregon, there are now 21 deaths linked to COVID-19 and 737 positive cases.
A total of 11 people have recovered in the county, county data shows. In Deschutes County, 18 of the positive cases involved someone with a travel history, either within the United States, or international, and 12 of the positive cases had no travel history.
Early on in the pandemic, travel to China was often a link to the disease spreading. Redmond Airport on Wednesday was encouraging arriving travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days once they land in Central Oregon. To prevent community spread, businesses, including bars and restaurants, are limited to takeout or delivery, to help force people to social distance, and Gov. Kate Brown has repeatedly told the public to stay home.
“We are grateful to our community for the changes they are making to stay home and physically distance,” Emerson said. “Every choice that individuals make to stay home and only physically interact with their household helps lower the potential for transmission, ultimately flattening the curve and protecting our community’s health.”
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Primary symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Residents who have one of these symptoms are urged to call their health care provider, according to county health officials.
At St. Charles, five people are in the ICU, and those same five are on ventilators, Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman reported in an email. The patient counts were as of Wednesday afternoon, Goodman said. And all the patients are at St. Charles Bend, which is the only hospital in the system caring for COVID-19 patients.
The hospital said it has 24 ICU beds, and eight are available, at this time. If more beds are needed, the hospital has plans to create additional ICU beds, Goodman said.
“Every individual in the community has the ability to impact this by exhibiting extreme social distancing,” Absalon said. “That’s the most powerful thing anyone can do to protect our community and all of those that protect our community, our first responders, and health care workers.”
