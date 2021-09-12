Low-vaccinated communities continue to lead the state in weekly coronavirus case rates, an analysis by The Oregonian found, underscoring how the delta variant is devouring the unvaccinated.
Oregon has seen cases fall from record levels set earlier this month. But new and presumed infections remain high, and the communities hardest hit continue to be almost exclusively in vaccine-resistant Southern Oregon.
The ZIP code for Myrtle Creek in Douglas County led all of Oregon in coronavirus case rates for the week ending Sept. 8, among ZIP codes with at least 40 new cases. The area recorded 103 new or presumed infections per 10,000 residents, roughly double the worst rate for a community in the Portland area.
The vaccination rate in the Myrtle Creek ZIP code was a staggeringly small 38.2% among residents of all ages, far below the statewide average of 62.4%.
In fact, 11 of the 12 ZIP codes with the highest weekly case rates are all well below the statewide average for people at least partially vaccinated. Only the ZIP code for Lincoln City, along the Oregon Coast, surpassed the statewide vaccination mark.
ZIP codes in Southern Oregon’s Douglas and Josephine counties accounted for eight of the dozen areas with the highest weekly case rates. The ZIP codes generally run along the Interstate 5 corridor, including Roseburg, Grants Pass, Sutherlin and Winston.
Vaccination rates in each of those eight areas is below 50%.
While both ZIP codes for Grants Pass made the list of jurisdictions with the highest case rates, one of those, the 97526 ZIP code, led all of Oregon in total new cases regardless of population. It posted 256 cases for the week ending Sept. 8, more than double the highest total from a ZIP code in the Portland area.
The list of ZIP codes with high new cases also skews heavy along I-5 in Southern Oregon, including Medford, Roseburg, but it also includes parts of Salem.
It features Bend and Redmond in Central Oregon, too.
Among the 20 Oregon ZIP codes that recorded the most new cases for the week ending Sept. 8, 97756 in Redmond recorded 193 new cases, while 97702 and 97701 in Bend saw 180 and 174 cases, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.