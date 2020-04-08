The 80th annual Sisters Rodeo, scheduled for June 10-14, was canceled Wednesday due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to organizers of the event.
"We've been looking at it from all different angles and trying to make it work, but it just couldn't be done," said Rodger Dwight, director of sponsors for the Sisters Rodeo.
The annual rodeo is a late-spring tradition in Central Oregon, bringing thousands of fans and hundreds of competitors together in an outdoor setting set against the backdrop of the Three Sisters mountains.
"Certainly we looked at other dates, and we have to work with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and we have to have all our contract personnel," Dwight said. "We just couldn't put it together at a different date later on."
Central Oregon is reportedly expected to hit its peak number of people infected with COVID-19 in June, and Dwight said the timeline played a part in the decision to cancel the rodeo.
The 2021 Sisters Rodeo is scheduled for June 9-13 .
