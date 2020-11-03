Over the past week, Central Oregon has passed grim milestones that could meet or surpass predictions of COVID-19 cases for the region.
Transmission from person to person is pushing COVID cases to the highest levels since the start of the pandemic as experts predict increased case counts due to cold weather and holiday gatherings.
In the past seven days, Deschutes County has averaged 24.14 cases a day, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
On Monday, Deschutes County Health Services reported 28 additional positive cases for a total of 1,267 since the first case was reported in March. Oregon now has 43,793 positive cases reported and 673 deaths from COVID-19.
It’s a far cry from the mid-August levels when weekly positive cases in Deschutes County averaged less than 20 for the three weeks from Aug. 23 to Sept. 12. County data reveals that the largest group testing positive by age are those 20 to 29 years old, but those 80 and older account for 77% of the deaths despite only accounting for 4% of the population, according to county data.
“We’re seeing a clear and concerning trend of rapidly escalating COVID-19 cases,” said Iman Simmons, St. Charles Health System chief operating officer.
“We have surge plans in place and stand ready to care for our community, but we can’t stress enough how important it is for everyone to do their part to keep themselves and others healthy.”
Jonathan Modie, Oregon Health Authority spokesman, said the governor would ultimately make the decision to implement additional restrictions to reduce transmission. “At this time all options are on the table when it comes to limiting the spread of COVID-19 so we can return Oregon students to the classroom as safely as possible.”
State health officials modeled three scenarios about the transmission of the virus through Nov. 19, assuming 5,500 people were tested a day. The models, while not an accurate projection of cases of COVID-19, can provide a range of illness in communities. Cases could stay at the same level, increase or return to August levels.
Lowering the daily volume of cases depends upon how compliant Oregonians are in wearing a mask, washing their hands, maintaining a physical distance and avoiding social gatherings, according to the report.
After nine months of the pandemic, COVID-19 fatigue is emerging as a real feeling now, and the county health department offers tips online for dealing with it.
“We’ve been in a period of enormous change, loss and concern and worry,” said Janice Garceau, Deschutes County Health Services director of behavioral health. “When there’s great uncertainty we’re better off when we focus on what we can control now.
“People are fatigued for sure.”
The majority of COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County come from outbreak clusters, close and household contacts, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. While the virus is spreading in the community, in most cases contact tracers are able to identify the source of the infection.
Officials say that cases are primarily from informal social gatherings, people attending parties, workplaces, contact sports, household contacts and close contacts, Emerson said.
As a community, people need to remember to keep perspective, Garceau said. The best way to lower the amount of disease in the community is to redouble individual efforts to get through the next six months.
Health authorities still recommend that people avoid gatherings, wear a face covering when outside their household bubbles and physically distance, said Phillip Schmidt, Oregon Health Authority media public information officer.
“The tools Oregonians can use to bring down case rates and community spread continue to be the same as they were in August,” Schmidt said. “We just need Oregonians to take these measures very seriously and apply them at all times.”
