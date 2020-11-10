Enrollment at Oregon State University-Cascades continued to rise this fall at a nearly identical pace as last year, despite COVID-19 causing a nationwide drop in university enrollment.
Overall enrollment at the Bend four-year university rose 4.8% compared to fall 2019, with 1,374 total students enrolled, according to OSU-Cascades statistics. That's a higher jump than last year's 4.1% enrollment increase.
This year's first-year student class is 27% larger than in 2019, according to the university. Last year saw a 28% growth in the university's first-year class.
The continued influx of new students and retainment of existing students surprised Brittany Preston, director of admissions and recruitment at OSU-Cascades.
"Had you asked me back in June if I thought (enrollment) would’ve been up, I would’ve said no," she said. "I was really surprised we hung onto the students we did.”
OSU-Cascades' continued growth in the face of a pandemic could be due to multiple factors, from creative student outreach this summer to the hard work of faculty to Bend itself, said Preston.
Admissions, housing and student life staffers at OSU-Cascades worked hard this spring and summer to entice new students to the university through unconventional means, Preston said. This included online events and meet-and-greets, versus the traditional in-person orientation, she said.
These events helped make college sound fun again, Preston said.
“I had a freshman come up to me and say, ‘You guys gave me something to be excited about. It was fun and exciting,'" she said. "This gave her hope, that even though this isn’t the exact way they pictured it, college is going to be great.”
The university also was able to retain many of its existing upperclassmen and graduate students due to hard work from faculty this spring, Preston said. Their creative solutions to online teaching likely kept students put, she said.
Finally, Bend itself — where most of the fun off-campus activities is outdoors — could have enticed prospective students, Preston said.
“We feel a little safer outside, they could still snowshoe or go to the river," she said.
Earlier this year, OSU-Cascades projected a 5% drop in enrollment, said Becky Johnson, vice president of the university. She believes one reason for the surprising continued growth of the school could be due to local high school students opting to stay closer to home.
Nearly 60% of OSU-Cascades students this fall are from Central Oregon.
OSU-Cascades' stats sit in stark contrast to many other public universities in Oregon and around the U.S., where COVID-19 took a bite out of enrollment.
Public four-year universities nationwide saw a 1.4% drop in overall enrollment, and a 13.7% drop in first-year student enrollment, according to an October study conducted by the National Student Clearinghouse, an education nonprofit organization.
At Oregon State University’s larger campus in Corvallis, overall enrollment fell about 4%, but first-year student enrollment slightly increased, by 1%, according to a university press release.
The university system’s online-only option, Ecampus, has 1,374 more students this fall compared to last year — an increase of 18.4%, the release stated.
The University of Oregon saw a 4.4% drop in undergraduate enrollment in preliminary data this October, according to university statistics.
Portland State University's overall enrollment fell 7.8% this fall, according to university spokesperson Christina Williams.
Southern Oregon University's enrollment also fell this fall — 9% fewer first-year students compared to 2019, and an overall enrollment drop of 4%, according to Neil Wooff, vice president for enrollment and student affairs at the university.
Overall enrollment at Western Oregon University fell 7.6% this fall, with 375 fewer students compared to 2019, according to university data.
Eastern Oregon University's enrollment essentially held steady with a 0.4% drop, according to a university press release.
The Oregon Institute of Technology saw a small total enrollment increase of 0.7%, with an 11% jump in first-year enrollment, according to a university press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.