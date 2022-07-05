The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised the COVID-19 community levels to high in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson and 12 other Oregon counties. Orange equals high levels and yellow equals medium.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised the COVID-19 community levels to high in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson and 12 other Oregon counties. Orange equals high levels and yellow equals medium.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitors community levels of COVID-19 to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
As of Thursday, 24 Oregon counties had reached high levels of community spread.
The CDC listed the following levels for Central Oregon:
Deschutes County: High
Crook County: High
Jefferson County: High
Precautions the CDC recommends for communities with high levels:
• Wear a mask indoors in public
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
• Get tested if you have symptoms.
• Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.