The Bulletin is no longer publishing COVID-19 daily case counts by county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitors community levels of COVID-19 to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
The CDC listed the following levels for Central Oregon:
Deschutes County: Low
Crook County: Low
Jefferson County: Low
Precautions the CDC recommends for communities with low levels: Stay up to date on vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
