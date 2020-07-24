Three more Central Oregon residents have died of COVID-19, according to health and Warm Springs officials.
Two of the deaths were related to the outbreak at the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center in Bend, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
"We are deeply saddened to report that two more Deschutes County residents have passed away," Emerson said. "Both individuals tested positive for COVID-19, were associated with the long-term care facility outbreak and had underlying health conditions."
One of the deaths in Deschutes County was a 92-year-old man who tested positive on July 12 and died July 18, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The man's place of death, however, is still being confirmed, but he had underlying conditions, the state said.
The second death was a 96-year-old man who tested positive July 12 and died July 23 in his residence, the state said. The state said he had underlying conditions.
Both residents of the memory care center were hospice patients, said Mallory DaCosta, Mt. Bachelor Memory Care executive director. No other information was released about these men by the county due to privacy concerns.
The third death was in Jefferson County — its first since the start of the pandemic — and the person was a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The death was announced to Warm Springs tribal members in a release Thursday from Louie Pitt Jr., the Warm Springs director of government affairs and planning.
Michael Baker, Jefferson County’s health services director, confirmed the Warm Springs death but was unable to provide the individual’s age or gender.
Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has tested 1,730 people, with 147 total positive cases, 14 hospitalized and 92 recovered. Jefferson County has recorded 244 cases of COVID-19, including 22 new cases reported Friday. The infection rate per 10,000 people is the fifth highest in the state, after Umatilla, Malheur, Morrow, and Union counties.
It was a week ago when health officials announced the outbreak at the memory care center. On Friday health officials updated the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Friday, the long-term care facility now has 38 residents and 21 staff members who have tested positive in association with this outbreak, Emerson said. The numbers of positive cases, however, are not reflected in the totals released by the state because of timing issues, Emerson said.
"After another round of testing on Monday, we have identified additional staff and residents who have tested positive with the COVID-19 virus," DaCosta said Friday. "Based on our internal tracing, we have confirmed that these cases are associated with the initial outbreak that we reported earlier and not a new outbreak.
"We share in the heartbreak felt by the families who have lost their loved ones."
DaCosta said the center has been prepared for an outbreak as part of its planning process. Residents and staff who test positive are quarantined. The center continues to disinfect, wear masks and practice 6-foot physical distancing, she said.
The county will retest residents and staff at the facility who previously tested negative until there are no new positive cases identified for 14 days, Emerson said.
"We need the help of our community to slow the spread of COVID-19," Emerson said. "Every action you take to protect others, like wearing a mask and physically distancing, helps our community and can help prevent situations like this. Health services is working hard to contact trace and control spread of the virus, but we need our community's help, too."
Five people have now died of COVID-19 in Central Oregon. A 63-year-old Deschutes County man and a 63-year-old Crook County woman died in July.
Jefferson County is a hot spot for COVID-19 cases and is one of eight Oregon counties Gov. Kate Brown placed on a watch list based on rising case numbers and community spread. Those counties — Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wasco — are being monitored to “prioritize additional resources to suppress the virus in these hotspot communities,” according to the governor's office.
