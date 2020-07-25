Another resident of the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care Center has died of COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to three for the Bend facility on Powers Road.
The 79-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, died Thursday, said Morgan Emerson, spokesperson for the Deschutes County Health Services, in an emailed statement.
"She was associated with the long-term care facility outbreak and had underlying conditions," Emerson said.
The woman is the fourth person in Deschutes County to die from COVID-19.
The county announced the first two deaths at the care center on Friday, more than a week after an outbreak there was made public. As of Friday, the long-term care facility had 38 residents and 21 staff members who have tested positive in association with this outbreak.
The two deaths announced Friday were men. One was a 92-year-old man who tested positive on July 12 and died July 18, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The man’s place of death, however, is still being confirmed, but he had underlying conditions, the state said. The second death was a 96-year-old man who tested positive July 12 and died July 23 in his residence, the state said. The state said he had underlying conditions.
The first death in Deschutes County was a 63-year-old man who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 14 at St. Charles Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
"Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve the loss of their loved one," Emerson said of the most recent victim of the pandemic. "We need our community's help to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay home when you are sick, wear a mask when you're around people you don't live with and practice physical distancing."
On Saturday, state health officials said 19 new cases have been identified in Deschutes County, which now has a total of 439 cases.
