Younger people are catching and spreading the coronavirus at a faster rate in Central Oregon by attending social gatherings, not social distancing and not wearing a face covering, according to health officials.
Central Oregon has followed state and national trends in the past two months with increasing positive test results among the 20-29 age group, followed by 30-39 and 40-49.
Statewide the numbers paint a similar picture, said Dr. Melissa Sutton, Oregon Health Authority public health physician.
The spread is even worse in communities where there is widespread noncompliance of mask wearing like in Texas and Florida, she said.
“It corresponds to people’s perceived risk of the illness,” Sutton said. “There seems to be a generational divide. We need a profound culture shift around masking in this state; if we don’t, we’ll continue to see case counts rise.”
In Deschutes County, as of Monday, 76 people in the 20-29 age group tested positive for the virus, which is an 18.75% increase from Friday. In the 60-69 age group, the number of people testing positive was 41 on Monday, the most current day for which data were available, compared to 37 on Friday, according to data provide by Deschutes County Health Services.
“We think what is happening is that older age groups are practicing hand-washing, physical distancing and mask wearing more stringently than the younger age groups,” Sutton said. “The data show us this. Driving around Oregon reinforces this.
“We have seen our older age groups more concerned about the virus.”
While more is known about COVID-19 today compared to when the pandemic began four months ago, the public health responses are quicker, said Dr. Dawn Nolt, Oregon Health & Science University professor of pediatric infectious disease. Faster identification and more widespread testing can help give a wider breadth of knowledge about the virus.
“My understanding is that the close social gatherings of younger people may be contributing to (the higher case counts),” Nolt said. “Just because they are young and healthy doesn’t mean they can violate social distancing, masking and hand-washing precautions.
“Everyone thinks they’re invincible when they’re young.”
In Deschutes County as of Tuesday, there have been 378 positive cases of COVID-19 and one person has died. Cases in the county have nearly doubled in a week from July 12 to July 19.
The record number of cases of COVID-19 in Central Oregon isn’t reflected in the hospitalizations.
In fact, when fewer cases were being reported in early April, Central Oregon’s hospital, St. Charles Bend, had as many as six people on ventilators and 14 patients hospitalized with the virus. On Tuesday, the hospital had five people on ventilators and 12 patients with the virus, according to the hospital.
“If cases keep rising at this pace, the pressure on our health system will only continue to mount,” said Iman Simmons, St. Charles Health System chief operating officer. “We know this is true because we’re seeing it in so many other states right now.
“Please, wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from people outside of your immediate household. ”
Last week also saw Deschutes County’s first infection at a long-term care facility, Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center. Currently there are 32 people who have tested positive for the virus, 23 residents and nine staff members, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
Health officials are retesting the individuals at the memory care center who tested negative, and testing will continue until the facility is free of new positive cases for two weeks, Emerson said in an email.
In general, the county is seeing the gamut of COVID-19 cases from asymptomatic to more severe.
“We continue to see mild acuity, some individuals with milder symptoms or even no symptoms, some with more severe symptoms not requiring hospitalization and some with symptoms requiring hospitalizations and one death,” Emerson said in an email.
