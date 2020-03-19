Campgrounds in state parks, forest areas and wildlife areas have been ordered close after April 3 in the state’s latest attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will accommodate current overnight guests through April 2, according to a release. Reservations for campsites in state parks from April 3 through May 8 will be canceled and site fees will be refunded.
The recreation department will review the state campground closure prior to May 8 and determine at that time if the closure should be extended. All individual and group overnight facilities are affected, including campsites, yurts, cabins, tepees and services operated by concessionaires. Reservations for group day-use areas are also suspended.
The restrictions do not affect daytime access to state parks, so people are still encouraged to visit state parks in Central Oregon.
Most campgrounds run by the Oregon Department of Forestry are currently closed for the season and will not re-open for individual and group use. Year-round campgrounds close starting Monday. Trails, forest roads and trailheads on state forestlands remain open to the public, but day-use campgrounds are temporarily closed due to limited janitorial services.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will close its wildlife areas to overnight camping starting Sunday. The closure affects both dispersed camping and established campgrounds. Wildlife areas currently open will remain open to visitors for day-use activities.
Closer to Bend, young anglers will be able to continue fishing at Shevlin Park. The pond at the park is expected to be stocked Friday by ODFW, depending on whether or not there is ice on the surface of the pond.
