WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department on Thursday warned Americans not to travel internationally and advised those remaining abroad to shelter in place, as much of the United States and Europe continued to shut down to stem the worsening global spread of the coronavirus.
The directive came as Italy hit a grim milestone in the outbreak, with the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus — 3,405 — surpassing those in China, where the virus first flared. Italy, which has one of the world’s oldest populations, has reported more than 2,000 dead during the past week as it has tried to institute a national lockdown.
The number of people infected with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, has rapidly increased in Europe, with more than 10,000 cases now in France and 17,000 in Spain.
The number of confirmed cases in the United States has doubled in two days, with more than 13,000 reported as of Thursday. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said that as much more testing becomes available, the number of confirmed cases will soar.
“We will see the number of people diagnosed dramatically increase in the next four to five days,” she said. “It will be five to six days’ worth of tests being run in 24 to 48 hours. So our curves will not be stable until sometime next week.”
The increase came with alarming news about the virus Thursday: CDC data now shows that younger adults are a large percentage of coronavirus hospitalizations in the United States.
More and more of American life is grinding to a halt in an effort to stop the virus, and officials have become even more aggressive about closing businesses and attempting to get people to stay away from one another to avoid transmission.
California’s governor issued a statewide stay-at-home order
To help blunt the economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak, Senate Republicans introduced a $1 trillion fiscal package, which includes sending direct cash payments to many Americans.
Individuals who make up to $75,000 or joint filers who make up to $150,000 will be eligible for $1,200 per adult and $500 for every child. The amount decreases incrementally for higher earners and phases out completely for those who earn more than $99,000 individually or $198,000 jointly.
The bill also will guarantee loans to small businesses and offer financial bailouts to hard-hit industries, such as the nation’s airlines, which have been crippled due to severe declines in travel.
Stocks ended the day slightly higher, with the Dow gaining 188.27 points, or about 1%, to close at 20,087.19.
At the White House, President Donald Trump incorrectly said that a common malaria drug, chloroquine, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to fight COVID-19, calling it a possible “game changer.”
But after Trump spoke, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn clarified that chloroquine would first need to be tested for use on the virus.
There are thus far no drugs that treat the coronavirus, and a vaccine is at least a year away from being made, tested and released to the public, officials said.
The Trump administration also is in talks with the Mexican government to limit border crossings to essential travel only, according to officials .
The U.S. already has reached a similar accord with Canada.
