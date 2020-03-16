Oregon cases:
39 presumptive cases diagnosed statewide, and one death
4 presumptive case in Deschutes County
Protecting yourself:
Wash your hands
Avoid touching your face
Cover your coughs and sneezes
Stay 3-feet away from other people
Sick? Stay at home
More information:
Oregon Health Authority: oregon.gov/oha/pages/index.aspx
World Health Organization: who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/
Can’t find the information online, in Oregon call 211
We want to hear from you
Is the coronavirus changing your daily life or not at all? Did you have to cancel a gathering, such as a wedding or a reunion? Were you planning to take a trip? Are you a healthcare worker, educator or business owner? Call 541-382-1811, email us at news@bendbulletin.com or send us a message on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, we want to know how the pandemic is affecting you.
