coronavirus cell in blood

Coronavirus cell in blood.

 123RF

Oregon cases:

39 presumptive cases diagnosed statewide, and one death

4 presumptive case in Deschutes County

Protecting yourself:

Wash your hands

Avoid touching your face

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Stay 3-feet away from other people

Sick? Stay at home

More information:

Oregon Health Authority: oregon.gov/oha/pages/index.aspx

World Health Organization: who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/

Can’t find the information online, in Oregon call 211

We want to hear from you

Is the coronavirus changing your daily life or not at all? Did you have to cancel a gathering, such as a wedding or a reunion? Were you planning to take a trip? Are you a healthcare worker, educator or business owner? Call 541-382-1811, email us at news@bendbulletin.com or send us a message on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, we want to know how the pandemic is affecting you.

Reporter: 541-383-0308, jlawrence-turner@bendbulletin.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.