Before COVID-19 hit, Phil Chang, a Democratic candidate for the Deschutes County Commission, had a plan to knock on 1,400 doors to introduce himself to voters before the May 19 primary.
“I was able to get to 200 of those doors before the coronavirus shut things down,” Chang said Tuesday.
Chang is one of several candidates trying to navigate how to run for public office amid a global pandemic of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Between a stay-at-home order from Gov. Kate Brown issued Monday, and general guidance from public health officials telling people to stay at least 6 feet apart, traditional hallmarks of political campaigning like door-knocking, candidate meet-and-greet events and public forums have come to a halt.
That raises new questions about how to get voters informed before the primary election.
“It’s having a big impact and making us fundamentally rethink how you connect with people,” Chang said.
The League of Women Voters originally had five forums planned for local, state and federal races. A few weeks ago, the League considered live streaming candidate forums with no audience, said Geri Hauser, the president of League of Women Voters of Deschutes County.
But the number of cases in Oregon kept climbing, and the organization decided to cancel the forum out of safety.
Hauser said the League is working with the state chapter to explore hosting the forums virtually, but challenges remain. The local chapter does not have the technological experience or staff to be able to orchestrate something as new as a virtual forum on its own, and a key part of a traditional forum will always be missing: personal connection between voters and candidates.
“I think it’s going to impede people’s decision making to not get that personal exposure to the candidates,” Hauser said.
Candidates are also worried about losing opportunities to personally connect with voters.
Bend City Councilor Justin Livingston, who is running in the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat currently held by Greg Walden, has moved toward listening to constituents over the telephone and on social media. But meeting people face to face is almost irreplaceable for a politician, he said.
“We can have all the meetings we want through Facebook live and Zoom,” Livingston said, referring to a video conferencing platform, “But there is that personal interaction element that is missing.”
Other Republican candidates for the 2nd Congressional District, like Jimmy Crumpacker of Tumalo and Bend physician Knute Buehler, have also moved to more one-on-one calls and live streamed town halls, and online fundraising events to connect with voters.
The campaign for Buehler is even offering signs for people to print off at home to put in their windows, rather than distributing traditional candidate lawn signs, said Ron Yosaitis, Buehler’s campaign manager.
Ron Boozell, who is running in the Democratic primary for Deschutes County Commission, is concerned about voter turnout during a public health crisis.
“Some of us have families, and other responsibilities that might seriously distract from our intent to run for public office,” Boozell said in a text message. “This will all get worse before it gets better. Who can even guess if voters will show up through all this.”
But Oregon's vote-by-mail system may help avoid low voter turnout, according to election experts.
Greg Bryant, the third Democratic candidate for Deschutes County Commission, did not respond to request for comment.
