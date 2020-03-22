The COVID-19 pandemic has altered all of our lives for the near term and perhaps longer, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop doing what we enjoy or put the brakes on our local economy. We just have to approach things — and other people — a little differently ... say at a distance of 6 feet or more.
The Bulletin staff has been working overtime to bring you the most current information regarding how Central Oregon is dealing with the virus mandates.
Some days, it has been like fighting a forest fire: At the start of the day, we have a well-laid-out plan of attack, then, at 3 p.m., the governor issues a decree to close all schools or McMenamins announces the shutdown of its restaurants, temporarily laying off 3,000 people. So, we pivot and cover those stories, as well.
If you’ve been following The Bulletin this past week, you can tell how dedicated our staff is in bringing you important, useful news. For example, this past week’s GO! magazine that was in Thursday’s edition — and currently online — has a full list of local restaurants you can help support during this crisis by ordering takeout from them, since they are closed to sit-down dining.
There’s a list of places to volunteer and suggestions where you can find help for yourself. Our website blew up with thousands of visitors during the weekend because of our timely news about the virus.
Details on how St. Charles Medical Center is preparing for patients or how the school districts will teach your children remotely are other stories our crew follows daily . Actions you can take to stay safe or how you might help a neighbor are also on our website and Facebook . It’s what makes Central Oregon, Central Oregon. Neighbor helping neighbor.
Many businesses are taking precautions for their employees and their customers, and here at The Bulletin, it is no different. Most of our reporters, editors and page designers are working remotely from home. We have hand-sanitizing stations for the public if they want to visit our offices at 1777 SW Chandler Ave., as we have a skeleton staff working in-house. And, we are open for business Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you need to chat with us, and don’t want to venture out, feel free to call, too.
With all the unknowns of the virus and its effect locally, it may happen that our newspaper operation may become compromised. It could be that our press operation in Prineville may have to cease operations if the virus strikes there; or our distribution center on Fourth Street may have to temporarily close up shop. Our contracted newspaper delivery carriers may suddenly be out with the flu.
Further, the U.S. Postal Service is planning for delays in mail deliveries if one of its sites becomes infected or it suffers major staff reductions. If that happens, our mail delivery subscribers will be missing a few editions of the paper, too.
So, as a reminder to all our subscribers, please ensure you don’t miss an edition of the paper or our important work covering the virus, by registering online. If you subscribe, you’re entitled access to all of our web content and our electronic version of the paper. It’s easy to do, simply click on the “register your subscription” at the top of the website: www.bendbulletin.com. If you get stuck, please call 541-385-5800.
Sign up for our daily email newsletters, too. That way, all of our content is available to you. The Bulletin and its parent company, EO Media Group, has invested heavily in its digital platforms to ensure that readers can do business with us and we can deliver their news directly to their email.
In regards to the coronavirus coverage, all of that is in front of our paywall, i.e. free, because it is a critical health issue affecting our world, and we don’t want to prevent readers from accessing news they need to know. And, we have a link if you have a question or story suggestions on our website.
Gathering this news is costly, and we would ask all of our readers to support our local journalists by subscribing today.
Thank you for your continued support.
