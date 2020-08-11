The director of Jefferson County Public Health said something that made members of the Jefferson County School Board pause in stunned silence at their most recent meeting: The district's schools probably won't re-open until 2021 due to sky-high local COVID-19 rates.
“Moving forward, based on the data, I do not foresee even an ability to open by the end of the calendar year," Michael Baker, the county health director, told the school board Monday.
Jefferson County School District already planned to start its school year on Sept. 8 with comprehensive distance learning, or learning at home, for at least six weeks. The district was forced into this decision by Gov. Kate Brown's strict statewide metrics for opening schools, which require low COVID-19 rates in a school's county to reopen.
But Baker's dour statement contrasted with Superintendent Ken Parshall's optimistic outlook. Parshall repeatedly emphasized that the school district's distance learning will be much improved compared to the spring, and also expressed hope that Jefferson County's COVID-19 numbers could drop and students could return to classrooms soon.
“The health metrics could change, we could meet them," Parshall said later that evening. "We have a short-term plan for a really robust comprehensive distance learning model, but (we're) still hoping we can still return to school for families that choose that.”
The new metrics for reopening schools require counties to have 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 5% or fewer positive tests per week, according to Brown’s mandate. The state must also have 5% or fewer positive tests as a whole. And all these metrics must be met for three weeks in a row.
Jefferson County is still very far from those requirements. During the week of August 2 — the most recent state data — the county had 214 cases per 100,000 residents and a 16.8% positive test rate, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Only three Oregon counties had worse numbers that week: Morrow, Umatilla and Malheur.
Oregon as a whole had a 5.4% positive test rate during the week of August 2.
Much of Monday's meeting was devoted to discussing exactly what distance learning will look like for students in Warm Springs, Madras and Metolius.
The school district ordered more Chromebook laptops and internet hotspots to ensure all students could stay in touch with teachers at home, said district technology director David Hicks. At least 40% of the district's nearly 2,900 students either don't have a decent internet connection at home, a device to access the internet, or both, according to a district survey.
However, these hotspots aren't a perfect solution, as they only work in places with cellular service, Hicks warned. This could be a challenge for families who live in remote parts of the county, he said.
Distance learning will be more robust and easy to access compared to the spring, district leaders promised.
Teachers will undergo extensive training in August and early September on teaching remotely. Every teacher will use the same online learning platform — Google Classroom — instead of a mix of platforms, to keep things simple for families. And teachers will mark attendance daily and conduct more face-to-face teaching.
Having an entire summer to prepare helped school leaders create an adequate plan for students, compared to the spring, when COVID-19 surprised everyone, Parshall said.
"Lord knows we were caught flat-footed in the spring," he told the school board. "But we’re going to have a much better, more rigorous plan for teaching and learning when we open up in the fall."
Star Todd, a mother of incoming seventh and ninth grade students at Jefferson County Middle School and Madras High School, told The Bulletin that she wasn't happy that schools were going to stay closed this fall. She expressed concern for students who needed to socialize with their peers, or that live in households with abusive parents.
However, Todd also acknowledged that keeping schools closed could reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
“I was disappointed, but I can’t say I was surprised," Todd said Tuesday of the district's decision. "But ... we don’t want the pandemic to run through all of Jefferson County, so you do need to find that balance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.