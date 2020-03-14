The staff of The Bulletin works hard each day to bring you up-to-date news that is important to your decision making. That does not come cheap, but our reporters and editors are dedicated to ensuring what readers receive is accurate and they can make rational decisions with the information.
Because the coronavirus coverage is a public health issue, we have placed all our virus coverage out in front of the website paywall. We believe this crisis is important to our entire three-county area and the public needs the best, most current and most accurate information.
For example, our list of closures due to the spread of the virus is pinned to the top of our website for all to view. All virus coverage is available for free. Further, Oregon statewide stories from other papers and from our EO Media Group will be available to view.
Check our website, Facebook site, daily newspaper and Bulletin news app for all updates.
