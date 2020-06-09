More Oregonians have been identified with coronavirus in the past week than at any point since the pandemic began. At the same time, residents in the hospital with the virus spiked by 40%.
The two statistics present sobering reminders that the coronavirus is far from contained as summer looms.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 620 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 infections in the past week, including the state’s largest and second-largest daily case totals of 146 Sunday and 114 Monday.
That pushed the moving average for the past week to almost 89 infections identified a day, or 10 more a day than Oregon’s previous high. The number of infections reported daily bottomed out two weeks ago but has since doubled.
State public health officials said Monday the rising case counts are not necessarily a sign of alarm, however.
They pointed to record levels of testing and a large workplace outbreak, both of which they said have helped tip the tally upward.
Health officials would not quantify how many daily infections, or what percentage of positive tests, would trigger broader concerns, saying they want more data and to look at the picture holistically.
“It’s hard to say anything definitive about a few days’ worth of data,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, Oregon’s medical director for communicable diseases. “We’re really going to have to watch the trends and, you know, draw conclusions with the benefit of at least a little bit of hindsight.”
But Cieslak acknowledged some concern over a recent increase in active hospitalizations, which suggests people are seeking care at a faster pace and the sickest are not quickly leaving.
Oregon throughout the pandemic has recorded one of the country’s lowest death rates and infection rates among residents who are tested. But the state also has one of the lowest testing rates in the country, meaning it’s not surprising that increased testing has identified more infections — particularly at places with known outbreaks.
An outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Newport infected at least 124 people.
State officials in the past week also reported workplace outbreaks in Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Hood River counties.
“I wouldn’t say we’re seeing a clear upward trend at this point outside of the workplace outbreaks,” said Dr. Thomas Jeanne, the deputy state health officer and deputy epidemiologist.
Officials cautioned examining the numbers too closely without the benefit of a background in public health investigations.
“There’s lots of different ways that you can look at these numbers, and they’re not always going to lead to valid or useful interpretations,” Jeanne said, noting that the state has a big team of epidemiologists who review the numbers daily.
“We don’t necessarily jump on every little peak or valley because, just from experience and from looking at trends, we know what’s the most important things to look at,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.