The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,669 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths Saturday, a huge uptick from Friday that was expected because several health departments that report daily case counts were closed for Thanksgiving.
The new case count Saturday was a record, topping the 1,517 cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Oregon has broken several dispiriting coronavirus records this week, including deaths and numbers of people hospitalized. The state’s total COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began is now 72,506.
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday announced she would loosen many restrictions she enacted with her Nov. 13 “freeze” order in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Brown said she will end the two-week statewide “freeze” Dec. 3, replacing it with a tiered risk assessment that lightens restrictions for counties with lower case counts per capita.
Deschutes and Jefferson counties were listed among counties in the state’s new “extreme risk” tier of restrictions. Those constraints will allow for outdoor dining at bars and restaurants, although public health officials still recommend takeout food as the safest option. Religious institutions will also be allowed to have larger numbers of people gather indoors.
Oregon’s new rules that start Dec. 3 include tighter restrictions for grocery and retail stores and malls, which will be limited to 50% capacity. Currently, stores are limited to 75% capacity.
Public health officials will use COVID-19 figures from Monday, Nov. 30, to determine which counties fall into the “extreme risk” category and are subject to the most rigid restrictions. As of late this week, public health officials estimated that could be 21 of Oregon’s 36 counties.
Health authorities reported the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 529 Saturday, up eight people from Friday. The state also said there were 106 coronavirus patients in intensive care units Saturday, nine fewer people than on Friday.
Oregon Health Authority did not report numerous data points on the weekend, making it impossible to calculate the current positive test rate or growth of new confirmed or presumed infections among different age groups.
