The Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumed COVID-19 cases and one new death Sunday, as officials brace for a spike from Labor Day weekend gatherings.
OHA officials said Friday they saw spikes after every major holiday since the pandemic began, notably Memorial Day, Mother’s Day and Fourth of July.
Whether there will be a Labor Day bump will not be known immediately because of the incubation period for the coronavirus. But officials warned Oregonians to avoid large gatherings, to wear masks and continue to follow health and hygiene guidance for any weekend activities.
Where the new cases are: Benton (3), Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Lane (14), Linn (2), Malheur (8), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (50), Polk (3), Umatilla (14), Wasco (3), Washington (23), and Yamhill (2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.