After spending 42 years in the child care industry, there isn’t much Sue Stendahl hasn’t seen.
Stendhal, who owns Cottage Day Care Inc. in Bend, said she has operated through everything, from chicken pox outbreaks and to economic recessions, and has weathered sharp drops in her attendance.
But the reaction to the coronavirus is unlike any Stendhal has ever seen. On Monday, only 35 of the usual 75 to 80 children she serves showed up. Many of her staff members are now on leave.
“Everyone’s worried of course, and afraid, and being super cautious,” Stendhal said of the economic fallout.
In preparation for mandated school closures that began on Monday, the Early Learning Division of the state department of education issued guidelines for childcare providers on how to operate during a pandemic. Tips include how to expand capacity for an influx of children no longer in school, as well as what to do if a child appears sick.
But for at least some childcare providers in Central Oregon, there is no influx — in fact, numbers are dropping.
“I usually have 14 children. I have two today,” said Pearl Watkins, the owner of Pearl’s Playroom in Bend, on Monday.
Many parents are working from home, meaning they can keep their children along with them, Watkins said.
Kelissa Averry, owner of Giggle Monsters Daycare & Preschool, said on Monday several of her families are electing to have their kids stay with other parents who are staying home anyway because it is cheaper.
“I love that the community has reached out,” Averry said. “But for me, it’s worrisome.”
Having only a few kids could put Averry in a financial bind, she said. She’s also concerned about keeping proper supplies, such as toilet paper and cleaning products, in her center as people reportedly are shopping and buying more supplies at grocery stores to prepare.
To keep her license, Averry must have a certain amount of supplies on hand, she said.
“If people keep panic buying, it’s going to cause issues,” Averry said. “We would have to close because of the supply issue.”
Several childcare facilities have also reported struggling to find adequate supplies, said Brenda Comini, Regional Early Learning Hub Director in Redmond.
However, Comini said she has not witnessed many childcare centers in Central Oregon face shortages, and as of Monday, had not heard of any providers closing.
"Providers are stepping up and trying to be supportive to families," Comini said.
For some parents, like Emily Stukel of Bend, day care still remains critical, as both her and husband work full time. She works for a virtual charter school remotely, and said trying to work from home and watch a 3-year-old and 6-year-old was not realistic.
“It’s tough, but you trust your childcare providers,” Stukel said, who takes her children to Cottage Day Care. “I know they go to great lengths to keep kids safe.”
But for parents choosing to take their children out of daycare are doing so based on wanting to prevent the spread of the disease and keep spots open for parents who may not be able to work from home. Some also see it as a good opportunity out of a bad situation to spend more time with their kids.
"I think the more we can hunker in, do it, (to) make room for the people who are working really hard right now," said Jenny Murphy, a Bend parent who usually sends her three children to Cottage Day Care.
Comini believes the drop in childcare attendance could also be a short-term response while some parents take time off or have adjusted to work from home. It could also be because older siblings are home to watch younger children because of the temporary school closure, she said.
“I'm not sure how long that can be sustained,” Comini wrote in an email to The Bulletin.
Melanie Mesaros, a spokesperson for the early learning division, said statewide, there are two trends emerging: Facilities that are closing over concerns about the virus or because they don't have enough kids, and programs that are trying to stay open and increase capacity.
"We're definitely processing requests to add capacity," Mesaros said.
On Tuesday, the state announced several emergency initiatives to help keep programs afloat, such as eliminating co-pays for some and ensuring that child care providers will continue to receive payments from Department of Human Services, regardless of whether children are able to attend. The state will also provide access to more families by increasing the income threshold for a family of four so more low-income families can qualify for assistance, according to the Department of Human Services.
“These measures are helping families access safe care for their children and will help stabilize child care businesses during an unprecedented time,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon in a statement.
Regardless of the challenges, Averry, Watkins and Stendhal all said they plan to remain open unless told otherwise. It's important to each to stay open to take care of the children of the doctors, nurses, retail workers and more who will need to work through the pandemic.
“I want to be here to help people, and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Stendhal said.
