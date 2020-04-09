At sundown Wednesday, Jewish families across Central Oregon planned to gather for the first night of Passover.
But instead of welcoming each other into their homes, as is tradition, families and friends would join together over the phone or online to share a feast and stories.
The virtual connection was how Jewish families recognized the holiday under Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order, which was put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“We will be together in spirit,” said Alice Shapiro, vice president of the Jewish Community of Central Oregon.
Despite the isolation, Passover traditions are still being held, such as the Seder feast and sharing the story of the Israelites’ liberation from ancient Egypt.
“We are going to go ahead and do as we had planned,” Shapiro said. “But just staying in our own homes.”
Everyone in the faith is making the best of the Passover celebration this year, Shapiro said. Families are sharing a joke about the Passover tradition of pouring a glass of wine and opening the front door symbolically for the prophet Elijah.
“We won’t do that this year,” Shapiro joked.
Part of the Passover story is how the Israelites had to shelter as 10 plagues passed over.
As the story goes, God inflicted the plagues upon the ancient Egyptians for enslaving the Israelites. The last plague was the slaying of Egyptian families’ first-born children by an avenging angel. To avoid the slayings, Israelites put the blood of a slaughtered lamb on their doorposts, signaling for God to pass over them.
Having to shelter from a plague is something Jewish families can relate to this year, Shapiro said.
“We are getting to live the Passover story in a sense,” Shapiro said. “We are staying positive and being grateful for what we have and trusting this plague will pass over us.”
But the coronavirus pandemic isn’t just affecting Jews this week. With Easter Sunday a few days away, Christians are having to adapt as well.
At the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bend, the congregation has spent the past few weeks joining in Sunday Mass online.
Father Jose Thomas Mudakodiyil, and other church leaders, live stream the services from the stage of the empty church.
Easter Sunday usually draws a large crowd to the church. This year, Mudakodiyil expects that crowd to be watching from home.
“We hope and pray they will join us in celebrating the Holy Week and the most important time of our year,” Mudakodiyil said.
An important part of the Easter service is everyone joining in communion, sharing bread and wine as a remembrance of the body and blood of Jesus.
Since the congregation will not be together for that , the church is asking that members take communion in spirit. Mudakodiyil is calling it a communion by desire.
“We encourage them to receive a spiritual communion,” he said. “When it is time for communion, we will ask them to give their spiritual communion, by asking Jesus to come into their hearts.”
Another effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the cancellation of Easter egg hunts. Churches, including St. Francis , are not hosting Easter egg hunts.
Other public Easter egg hunts, including the Wildhorse Harley-Davidson Easter Egg Hunt and the Sunriver Resort Great Easter Egg Gather are also canceled this year.
“It’s fun for the kids, but we are not encouraging anything like that,” said Jen Stuart, lead pastor at First United Methodist Church in Bend.
Stuart said it has been difficult at times giving sermons remotely over a computer screen.
“As a preacher, you are used to the give and take of the crowd,” she said. “To just have to look into the camera, it’s challenging.”
As she prepares for the Easter Sunday service, Stuart will miss seeing the congregation and hearing the music from the church band. But she knows everyone will be enjoying the holiday safely from home.
“It will be simpler than in times past,” she said. “But that is appropriate.”
