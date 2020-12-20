Today’s Sunday Bulletin is an excellent example of why we, in the newspaper business, get into the business. It’s to shed light on tough issues and help advance a solution.
Today we tackle two topics — homelessness and surviving the coronavirus pandemic — both very much top-of-mind across our nation.
Reporter Brenna Visser’s piece on those who have died from exposure in Central Oregon is compelling. It’s a must-read, but that doesn’t have to be said. Once you start reading, you won’t be able to stop. That’s what great journalism is all about. Compassionate and compelling.
We hope this story sparks more of us to do more for our less fortunate. One way you can contribute is to take part in the vigil for these poor souls Monday night. (See the story for details). Other ways include supporting our local social services that are stretched thin helping the homeless survive in this unforgiving weather. Financial support or volunteering both work and it doesn’t take much for it to make a difference.
There is a lot of privilege in living in Central Oregon, evidenced by the overflowing influx of people in this past year. But there is also a lot of pain. On a recent drive to work, I saw no fewer than four homeless people on four street corners seeking spare change. There are 1,000 homeless in our community . Surely, we can do better than having them beg for money.
The other piece is about coping with COVID-19. It presents more of the human side of this deadly virus in a way our daily stats and numbers stories just can’t. It looks at people who have lived with the virus and survived to tell the tale. It also points out just how contagious this virus is.
The stories are a joint effort of media groups across the state because it is too big of a story to try to cover locally. Our health and business reporter, Suzanne Roig, has a pair of COVID-related stories in today’s edition. The Oregonian, EO Media Group (parent company of The Bulletin), Pamplin Media Group and others have joined forces to bring you these stories. Not all will be printed in these pages — it’s that big of a project — but you can find them all on our website.
These are the types of stories that newspapers can produce, given the time, the resources, the financial backing and community support. This is why it is so important to support local journalism through subscriptions or monetary gifts, or simply telling your neighbors who may not read the paper to check us out. This is our core reason for publishing. We raise the red flag when a problem arises. We also promote the good in people and events that will benefit our town. We are your connection to Central Oregon in so many ways.
And thank you for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.