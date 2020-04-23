It’s never a good time to be stuck at home with a pandemic on the loose, but with the internet and no shortage of streaming services, at least there are a lot of ways to keep entertained. Twenty or 30 years ago, it would have been a different entertainment story.
But Cat Finney, collection development librarian at Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library, implores you to occupy your time with another option — one that’s been speaking to love, beauty, human connection and all manner of themes for centuries: poetry.
“In unusual, anxious times, it’s tempting to turn to the movies, the Netflix, the online gaming and the social media, but think about turning to a poem,” Finney said.
With that task, Barber Library is here to help. April is National Poetry Month, and in a normal year, Finney and other library staff have a full calendar of poetry-related events, including readings, workshops, art installations and more. This year would’ve marked the library’s fifth such poetry celebration — but 2020 has been anything but normal thus far, and Barber Library, like so many other institutions, has pivoted to a virtual celebration.
Among the offerings at cocc.edu/departments/library/about/events/ (click on “Poetry Month 2020”) are a selection of videos of COCC faculty members presenting uplifting poems. There you’ll find COCC Spanish instructor Joshua Evans reading, in the language he teaches, the Nerea Delgado poem “Despertador,” from a poetry project called “Inversos,” featuring poems written specifically to help people deal with effects of the quarantine.
Math instructor Kathy Smith reads Maya Angelou’s “Human Family.” Angelou takes stock of the ways humans do and do not differ, and includes the line, “I note the obvious differences between each sort and type, but we are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike.”
Smith’s fellow COCC math instructor Sean Rule has also participated in the video project, which will feature a couple of COCC staff members each week through the rapidly approaching end of the month — and possibly beyond, Finney said.
In addition to teaching, Rule also keeps time as drummer in the punk trio Plow United, formed on the East Coast in the early ‘90s and reunited since 2012. He opted for lyrics from “It’s Hard to Know,” by Hot Water Music, a Gainesville, Florida band with whom Rule and Plow United toured.
“We used to play with them back in the ‘90s all the time,” Rule said during his bike commute home Friday. “When they asked me to read a poem, I tend to default to songs more than, like, book poems for the most part. That one’s super special just because I sang the song to our son the moment he was born … 12 years ago.”
“When Cat asked me to read a poem for the little library series they’re putting together, she said it would be helpful if it was something inspirational,’ Rule said. Back when he taught high school math on the East Coast in the early 2000s, he had lyrics from a number of songs from “No Division,” the 1999 Hot Water Music album from which “It’s Hard to Know” comes, up on his classroom wall.
“I had the lyrics to most of those songs up on my walls, just as inspiration,’ he said. “That entire record, all of those songs are just so life-affirming. They’re human, and they talk about learning from your mistakes. ‘It’s Hard to Know,’ in particular — it’s a sacred song to me because I sang it to Max when he was born — but the reason I sang it to Max is because, well, first of all the opening line, ‘You couldn’t help but cry when you were brought to life, slapped a few times.’ It’s like holy s--t, the vision of that god-- — line of babies being smacked so they take that first breath is just so powerful.”
The end of the anthemic song features lines like “I take on every day standing up, standing tall” followed by a chorus singing “Live your heart and never follow!”
“They got a bunch of their friends, obviously, to sing the individual lines at the end, just that whole ‘Live your heart and never follow,’ there’s just something special about that closing line,” Rule said. “The whole song just bounces and kicks, and just the delivery of those words is so, God, it’s hard to put it into words. But I’m reminded of my students frequently when I hear it, because so many of them are dealing with such s--t in their lives. They themselves are getting knocked down over and over again, and they keep coming back. And it’s my job — as much as it’s to teach math — it’s my job to help them navigate life.”
Finney feels that verse can help in low times by taking readers “on a ramble outside yourself,” she said.
“Poetry uses everyday words and images to show you the door out from the small room that everyday life wants you to stay in. If the pandemic has us feeling isolated, poetry can show us that we’re connected. If we’re scared, a poem can expose us to hope.”
