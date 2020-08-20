In a reversal of its previous reopening strategy, Central Oregon Community College announced Thursday that the vast majority of its students will attend classes remotely this fall, and none will stay in the Bend campus' residence hall.
During a special, remotely-held board meeting, COCC President Laurie Chesley listed a number of factors for the college's new, more cautious approach to the fall term. But the primary one was that COVID-19 cases were still too high for administrators' liking.
"Although the trend is getting better, we still don’t feel like it’s a positive trend," Chesley said during the meeting.
Deschutes County had 35 new COVID-19 cases during the week that ended Aug. 15, a dip from the 105-case peak of July 19, according to Oregon Health Authority statistics.
In early July, the COCC board approved a plan that would open the Bend campus' residence hall at 50% capacity, and have more than half the college's courses taught in-person.
Now, only courses that absolutely require in-person, hands-on learning will have any in-person portion, said Betsy Julian, vice president of instruction at COCC. This means while English and math classes will be held remotely, classes in fields including nursing, aviation, culinary and massage therapy will be taught in classrooms.
“In an absolute pinch, we could (teach these courses online), but the quality of the learning was so seriously reduced, that it was only an absolute necessity," Julian said during the meeting.
However, even those courses will still limit in-person learning, and hold lectures remotely, she said.
Closing the residence hall and having fewer students on campus will result in a financial hit for COCC, warned Chief Financial Officer David Dona. Pre-existing contracts with service and food providers, along with a lack of revenue from the now-closed bookstore and cafeteria, will likely result in $1.2 million in lost revenue for the college this year, he said.
However, because COCC's enrollment didn't drop as sharply as other community colleges this spring — and summer enrollment was actually 10% higher than last year — the college is in a strong financial position, Dona told the board.
Other reasons why Chesley and other school administrators decided on a more cautious reopening plan were local K-12 school districts being forced to start remotely due to state guidelines — meaning some staff and students will have children at home — and a liability risk. The college's insurer doesn't provide liability coverage for COVID-19, Chesley told the board.
The board did not need to vote on these changes. However, a few board members did voice their appreciation and approval.
One of those board members was Oliver Tatom — an urgent care nurse who was the lone dissenting vote against COCC's previous reopening plan. He told Chesley that he was much more comfortable with these updates in place.
"I’m as desperate to return to normalcy as everyone else is, but I’m very grateful that you’ve decided to make this change," Tatom said.
Chesley will provide monthly updates to the reopening plan every month, starting at the board's next regular meeting on Sept. 9.
