Walking through Shevlin Park on a sunny Friday morning, Hal Wershow and his assistant, Neil Baunsgard, spotted the perfect rock formation for their Central Oregon Community College geology class to examine. But his students weren’t observing the rock in person — Wershow had to bring the geology to their homes.
Using a GoPro camera strapped to a rock hammer for easier grip, Baunsgard filmed Wershow talking about the significance of the 25-foot-tall formation. Wershow took the camera and aimed its lens up close to the rock, emphasizing the rarity of the formation’s black pumice.
“This is a spectacular geological playground,” Wershow said.
Wershow is one of several COCC instructors who have been forced to move courses with a heavy emphasis on hands-on learning, such as massage therapy or microbiology, to an online space. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community college has moved all its spring term classes online.
Professors said teaching these courses remotely has been a difficult transition, but it’s been worth it to keep their students on-track for their degrees.
“The whole faculty is working incredibly hard to come up with creative solutions to be able to offer students really high-quality remote education,” said Emma Chaput, an associate professor of human biology at COCC. “There’s so much collaborative work that’s going on, and it makes my heart happy.”
Before COVID-19, students in Wershow’s geology course would accompany him on a field trip every Friday, where they would observe various geological sites around Central Oregon. This term, these field trips have to be filmed and placed online.
His virtual field trips are interactive — students can see the exact location of the rock formations filmed using pinned Google Earth locations, and can geographically follow their professor. And if Wershow asks his students which nearby volcano a certain rock could’ve come from, the students can zoom out on Google Earth and see Broken Top, the Three Sisters or other options.
Also, Wershow frequently asks his students to jot down observations and notes throughout his videos. While filming, he paused a few times to give students a moment to write.
Having students simply read a textbook and fill out worksheets doesn’t cut it, Wershow said.
“Textbooks give the simplified version,” Wershow said. “Textbooks utterly fail at explaining the volcanic situation in Central Oregon because it’s so unique.”
Wershow already filmed the field trips before this term, in case students couldn’t attend, but they were subpar, he said. Now, he’s being forced to find new techniques to make these videos as effective as possible.
“Honestly, this is an opportunity to create and design really good virtual field trips,” Wershow said. “That’s something I know I should be doing anyways, because there’s always students, for whatever reason, that can’t go.”
Chaput has had her anatomy and physiology courses fully online for a few years now. That class has fewer hands-on experiments and more content to memorize, so taking it online isn’t difficult, she said.
However, Chaput’s microbiology class has two major aspects that work best in hands-on labs: learning to use microscopes, and learning to work with bacteria.
Still, Chaput and other COCC microbiology instructors have found workarounds. Through videos, they’re demonstrating techniques, from microscope skills to how to inoculate a culture, and telling students to take notes, she said. Students are also quizzed on identifying certain microscopic bacteria through images sent to them, Chaput said.
Having microbiology courses available remotely is important during the coronavirus pandemic, as many students in those classes are interested in health care careers, Chaput said.
“If they weren’t able to take the class, their application to (medical) programs might be delayed,” she said. “We need to continue our pipeline of creating health care providers, in a time when we need all the health care providers we can get.”
Like with microbiology, COCC massage therapy instructors film themselves through the video conference platform Zoom performing massage techniques at home, according to massage therapy professor Alan Nunes. The difference is that students are asked to film themselves trying the techniques themselves.
Nunes hopes that his course’s final assignments will still be done in an actual, on-campus class, even if they have to wait until late summer to do so. It’s the best way to give his students a strong education, he said.
“We’re hoping to give them the best experience possible,” Nunes said. “We’re keeping their best interest in mind.”
There’s been a silver lining to remote learning for Nunes’ class, however. Previously, he had students occasionally visit local assisted living facilities to massage the residents. Now, students are having Zoom sessions with the assisted living facility residents, showing them self-massage and wellness techniques, and students are able to reach many more people than before, Nunes said.
“Sometimes, out of things like this, you realize, ‘We can deliver this in a way that’s actually better,’’’ he said.
