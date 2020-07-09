Many of Central Oregon Community College's students and staff will likely return to the school's campuses on Sept. 21, after months of remote learning due to COVID-19. But changes are unavoidable: Everyone will wear face coverings indoors, classroom capacity will be limited, some classes that were forced to go online will remain there and dorm capacity will be cut in half.
The COCC Board of Directors approved a plan to partly re-open the college for the fall term at its remotely held meeting Wednesday night. Students and staff will see many social distancing measures, outlined in the re-opening plan, when they return to the college's campuses in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras.
Many of these social distancing measures have already been put in place for the few COCC career and technical education courses that have been held in-person this summer, such as aviation and manufacturing.
There was one vote against the re-opening plan, cast by board member Oliver Tatom. He said that although he appreciated the hard work COCC staff put into crafting the plan, Tatom — an urgent care nurse — was concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic worsening in the fall. He would've preferred to maintain the mostly-remote learning that COCC has done this summer.
“I worry that we as a community are rushing back to normalcy because we are all desperate, myself included, to return to normal life," Tatom said at the meeting. "I am deeply worried that as the flu and cold season sets in … it’s going to get really ugly."
Although more than half of COCC's classes will return to classrooms and labs, some will stay online, or move to a hybrid of the two, said COCC spokesperson Jennifer Kovitz. The fall online course catalog will have an option to sort classes by their availability in-person or online, she said.
All students and staff inside campus buildings will be required to wear face masks or coverings, unless they have a legally permitted exemption. There isn't anything in the re-opening plan about enforcement, but those details will be revealed later, said Kovitz.
“We really feel that in order to be a good community partner and to make sure we are prioritizing the health and safety of everyone on our campus, that was the direction we needed to take," she said before the meeting.
COCC President Laurie Chesley said during the meeting that the college would have many disposable masks to give to students and staff who don't have them, in case that was a reason for not wearing a mask.
All campus buildings and outdoor spaces will also be only used for official college business. The general public will discouraged from entering campuses.
The residential hall on COCC's northwest Bend campus will be reduced to 50% capacity, to allow for more social distancing. Most classes and labs will have a 50-person limit.
Staff and students will be required to check themselves for COVID-19 symptoms before walking onto campus. Those who develop symptoms in the middle of a school day while on a COCC campus will be sent to designated isolation rooms. Each of the college's four campuses has one of these rooms, which will have a health professional inside, monitoring symptoms and providing support.
Any staff member who doesn't feel comfortable teaching classes in-person won't be penalized for doing so.
“No faculty member is being forced to teach in-person," Betsy Julian, COCC Vice President for Instruction, said at the meeting.
COCC facilities will be sanitized at least once each day, and there will be hand sanitizer stations at the entrance of every building and some classrooms. To improve air circulation, some windows may be opened as well.
To promote physical distancing, some building doors may be marked as entrance- or exit-only.
Libraries and dining areas — which will stay closed over the summer — will re-open at 50% capacity for fall term. Libraries will be open for limited hours, and many tables and chairs will be removed from dining areas. The Mazama Gym & Fitness Center, on the Bend campus, will also reopen in the fall with new physical distancing guidelines.
The Culinary Elevation Restaurant in Bend, staffed by COCC culinary students, will re-open in the fall, but only for take-out. Patrons can order online and pick up meals curbside or through a window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.