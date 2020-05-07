With very few students and staff working on Central Oregon Community College's campus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the college will issue full or partial furloughs to 38 non-faculty employees on May 26.
The furloughed employees all work in jobs that are now less essential due to classes being taught remotely this spring, such as bookstore retail workers and custodians, COCC spokesperson Ron Paradis said.
"There’s not people in the buildings, so we don’t need them cleaned as regularly," he said. "There aren’t students going into the bookstore, so we don’t need retail assistance in there as much.”
Twelve of the furloughed employees had their hours fully cut, while the other 26 will still work partial hours, Paradis said. All of them will retain their benefits, and the college hopes to fully restore their hours after September, depending on the pandemic situation, he said.
"We could bring them back earlier if things change, and it’s possible (the furloughs) could go longer, of course," Paradis said.
The main reason for these furloughs isn't financial, although the college has seen some setbacks due to COVID-19, Paradis said. Enrollment fell about 12% to 14% during the spring quarter, and the college is anticipating a dip in state funding because there's less tax revenue to collect, he said.
“Furlough decisions are not reflections on employees’ performance or commitment to the College,” college President Laurie Chesley said in a statement. “I sincerely thank these colleagues for all their good work, and I am sorry for the hardships this will cause them and their families.”
Earlier in the spring, COCC took other cost-saving measures, such as freezing non-essential spending and laying off 200 employees without benefits who worked less than 20 hours per week, Paradis said.
Paradis made it clear that the furloughs are not punishment for those employees.
"It's not a reflection of their work or their commitment to the college," he said.
There are no staff layoffs or furloughs planned at Oregon State University-Cascades for now, according to university spokesperson Christine Coffin.
